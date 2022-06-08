Fox has ordered a second run of the drama that filmed in NM

You have questions. I have some answers.

Q: I am writing to you in hopes that one of my favorite shows, “The Cleaning Lady,” will return. It ended abruptly. Please bring it back!

A: The Fox drama starring É lodie Yung did go for a cliffhanger ending – as so many shows do these days. But you should get some resolution next season, since Fox has ordered a second run.

Q: We thoroughly enjoyed the HBO Max series “Julia” and thought Sarah Lancashire was outstanding in the title role. Did the producers of “Julia” see her as a potential for this role possibly based on other work, or did she just go to a casting call and win the role?

A: Lancashire has such an impressive resume on stage and screen that Vanity Fair recently called her “the British acting treasure.” (Readers here may know her from the productions “Last Tango in Halifax” and “Happy Valley,” among others.) The makers of “Julia” had a long list of possible actors to play Julia Child – at one point Joan Cusack was planned – and Lancashire was on the list, sent the show’s pilot script and asked to audition. And she was so good, the show and the network concluded “It was Sarah or nothing,” showrunner Chris Keyser said. But it was Sarah, the show is really something, and a second season has been ordered.

Q: Can you tell me if Melissa Claire Egan, who plays Chelsea on “The Young and the Restless,” is related to the movie star Richard Egan, who starred in the movie “The Long Hot Summer” (I think)?

A: I have not found any mention of their being related. Nor have I found Richard Egan in the credits for “The Long Hot Summer.” He did have a string of other film credits including “The Kid from Left Field,” “Pollyanna” and “Seven Cities of Gold,” along with a lot of TV work. Melissa Claire Egan, by the way, is known not only for “Y&R” but an earlier run on “All My Children.”

Do you have a question or comment about entertainment past, present and future? Write to Rich Heldenfels, P.O. Box 417, Mogadore, OH 44260, or brenfels@gmail.com. Letters may be edited. Individual replies are not guaranteed.