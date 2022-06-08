 NMPBS intern and UNM film student produces segment of '¡Colores!' on Navajo weaver - Albuquerque Journal

NMPBS intern and UNM film student produces segment of ‘¡Colores!’ on Navajo weaver

By Adrian Gomez / Journal Arts and Entertainment Editor

From left, Maliaq Kairaiuak, Venancio Aragon and Ebony Isis Booth on the set of “¡Colores!” (Courtesy of New Mexico PBS)

Maliaq Kairaiuak is a storyteller.

Up until a few years ago, she didn’t know which medium she would utilize.

Flash forward to today, the University of New Mexico film student is living a dream producing as an intern at New Mexico PBS.

“If you asked me five years ago if I was going to be a filmmaker, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Kairaiuak says.

Kairaiuak (Yupik & Athabaskan) is the producer behind the “¡Colores!” segment featuring Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon. The episode airs at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

“¡Colores!” has been around since 1989 and celebrates the creative spirit found in the Land of Enchantment.

The weekly TV series shares in-depth and inspirational stories about New Mexico’s diverse arts, culture and history.

For the piece, she wanted to dig a little deeper in Aragon’s life.

“I wanted to connect the artwork and the weaving,” she says. “When I talked with Venancio, I saw how his formal education and studies with the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe coupled with the teachings of his family and cultural traditions. He was so articulate and had so many powerful things to say.”

Kairaiuak is entering her senior year at UNM.

She moved from Alaska in February 2020 to attend school in Albuquerque.

“The first year was kind of rough,” she says. “Most of it was distanced learning. UNM has a great network with the resources. One of my professors introduced me to (executive producer) Michael Kamins and he became my mentor.”

Kairaiuak then met Tara Walch, “¡Colores!” producer, at a Vision Maker Media (VMM) conference in Santa Fe.

Vision Maker Media is the premier source of public media by and about Native Americans (since 1976).

Their mission is empowering and engaging Native people to share stories.

“Maliaq is wonderful to work with,” Walch says. “She’s very aware and gets to the heart of a story. She dove into the projects with such enthusiasm for telling artists’ stories, and for sharing them with the audience.”

Kairaiuak is appreciative of NMPBS because of their openness to her ideas.

“This was my first hands-on experience working with a company,” she says. “They offered me so many opportunities to hone my skills and find my voice.”

SEND ME YOUR TIPS: If you know of a movie filming in the state, or are curious about one, email film@ABQjournal.com. Follow me on Twitter @agomezART.

On TV
The TV series “¡Colores!” will feature a segment on Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon. The episode airs at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

Home » Entertainment » NMPBS intern and UNM film student produces segment of ‘¡Colores!’ on Navajo weaver

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NMPBS intern and UNM film student produces segment of ...
Blogs
The episode airs at 4 p.m. ... The episode airs at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
2
Great New Mexico Beer Festival brings state breweries to ...
Blogs
The new event, which will be ... The new event, which will be held June 17-18 at Balloon Fiesta Park, is not just about beer sampling. It also incorporates craft beer ...
3
Nickelodeon's 'Loud House' goes live action; begins filming in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Nickelodeon's hit show, 'The Loud House' ... Nickelodeon's hit show, 'The Loud House' is making the leap from animation to live action. On Wednesday, the New Mexico Film Office announced the ...
4
Council votes to outlaw rental voucher discrimination
ABQnews Seeker
In other action, $100M infrastructure bond ... In other action, $100M infrastructure bond package passes unanimously
5
St. Clair wines get an updated look
Blogs
St. Clair's Mimbres line to branch ... St. Clair's Mimbres line to branch out
6
Retirement begins with a fond farewell, and thanks
Blogs
I encourage all of you to ... I encourage all of you to be informed, be open and be kind
7
What a meeting, man!
ABQnews Seeker
Dave’s not here, but Cheech and ... Dave’s not here, but Cheech and Chong were
8
Turn your guns into plowshares
ABQnews Seeker
Next month, you have a chance ... Next month, you have a chance to lay down your arms, no questions asked, and be compensated for doing so
9
Sheehan Winery plants vines to help keep pace with ...
Blogs
In early May, volunteers participated in ... In early May, volunteers participated in a vine planting party at the winery.