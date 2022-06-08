NMPBS intern and UNM film student produces segment of ‘¡Colores!’ on Navajo weaver

Maliaq Kairaiuak is a storyteller.

Up until a few years ago, she didn’t know which medium she would utilize.

Flash forward to today, the University of New Mexico film student is living a dream producing as an intern at New Mexico PBS.

“If you asked me five years ago if I was going to be a filmmaker, I wouldn’t have believed you,” Kairaiuak says.

Kairaiuak (Yupik & Athabaskan) is the producer behind the “¡Colores!” segment featuring Navajo weaver Venancio Aragon. The episode airs at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.

“¡Colores!” has been around since 1989 and celebrates the creative spirit found in the Land of Enchantment.

The weekly TV series shares in-depth and inspirational stories about New Mexico’s diverse arts, culture and history.

For the piece, she wanted to dig a little deeper in Aragon’s life.

“I wanted to connect the artwork and the weaving,” she says. “When I talked with Venancio, I saw how his formal education and studies with the School for Advanced Research in Santa Fe coupled with the teachings of his family and cultural traditions. He was so articulate and had so many powerful things to say.”

Kairaiuak is entering her senior year at UNM.

She moved from Alaska in February 2020 to attend school in Albuquerque.

“The first year was kind of rough,” she says. “Most of it was distanced learning. UNM has a great network with the resources. One of my professors introduced me to (executive producer) Michael Kamins and he became my mentor.”

Kairaiuak then met Tara Walch, “¡Colores!” producer, at a Vision Maker Media (VMM) conference in Santa Fe.

Vision Maker Media is the premier source of public media by and about Native Americans (since 1976).

Their mission is empowering and engaging Native people to share stories.

“Maliaq is wonderful to work with,” Walch says. “She’s very aware and gets to the heart of a story. She dove into the projects with such enthusiasm for telling artists’ stories, and for sharing them with the audience.”

Kairaiuak is appreciative of NMPBS because of their openness to her ideas.

“This was my first hands-on experience working with a company,” she says. “They offered me so many opportunities to hone my skills and find my voice.”

On TV

