NM Jazz Workshop launches 2022 Summer Series with 15 concerts

By Ivan Leonard / Journal Staff Writer

On June 24, at 7 p.m. Pedrito Martinez Group is performing in partnership with Outpost and the New Mexico Jazz Workshop. ( Courtesy of Pedrito Group)

What better way to enjoy summer than with music?

After a three-year hiatus, the New Mexico Jazz Workshop is proud to announce the 2022 Summer Series “Under the Stars” at the Albuquerque Museum Amphitheater.

“In addition to many of our local favorites that people come to expect every year we are bringing in internationally known saxophonist Eric Darius,” said Mia Maes, New Mexico Jazz Workshop executive director.

The series kicks off at 7 p.m. Friday, June 11, with “Women’s Voices: Jazz Meets the Beatles.”

” ‘Women’s Voices’ has been a tradition at the workshop as has ‘Lady Sings the Blues’ for many years,” Maes said. “All of our Saturday shows are curated performances, which essentially means we selected one musician or singer to choose a theme and then select music and musicians and vocalists for the performance.”

Following “Women’s Voices” is Son Como Son on June 17.

“Son Como Son is the most popular event as we have them playing twice a season and we have done that for a number of years,” Maes said. “They are just high energy excitement and people love their music and literally no one sits down it’s just dance, dance, dance.”

Eric Darius is concluding the summer series at 7 p.m. Aug. 6. (Courtesy of Eric Darius)

Son Como Son will have their encore performance on Aug. 5.

“I was at the Albuquerque Museum on their third Thursday, which is always a wonderful perk for Albuquerque residents,” Maes said. “You get to attend the museum at no cost and Son Como Son played that night and it was a packed house.”

At 7 p.m. June 24, Pedrito Martinez Group is performing in partnership with Outpost and the New Mexico Jazz Workshop.

“He originally is from Cuba and we were supposed to bring him in a few years ago, which of course, we were dark that season,” Maes said. “So we’re really excited about that show as well.”

Come out on July 23 for Swing Dance Night with Albuquerque Jazz Orchestra and Hillary Smith.

“You know who I really, really like is Hillary Smith,” Maes said. “She is popular, talented and she is singing with the Albuquerque Jazz Orchestra, which has also been an institution in Albuquerque for a number of years.”

Albuquerque locals will not want to miss this collaboration next month.

“She really connects with the audience and she sings to them it is as if each song was created just for you,” Maes said. “Even though there’s hundreds upon hundreds of people in the audience, she just personalizes it so much and you just feel like wow, that’s all it is for me.”

Concluding the summer series is Eric Darius on Aug. 6.

The New Mexico Jazz Workshop was founded in 1976 and expanded in the ’80s to bring in more national and international musicians.

“Last year was a limited number of shows, patrons all had to wear masks and we were not really able to fill the amphitheater to its capacity,” Maes said. “This year, we got a green light, as guests are not required to wear masks. We have a full 15 show lineup, which is on par with our last postseason, which was 2019. So three years later, we’re giving the people what they want.”

Online
To view a complete schedule of events, visit nmjazz.org

