What’s happening in ABQ June 10-16: PrideFest, Backstreet Boys, Kombucha and more

1 ABQ PrideFest

Help the LGBTQIA+ community achieve equality in society and celebrate Pridefest in ABQ. ABQ Pride is excited to put on the 46th Pridefest. The parade is starts at 10 a.m. Saturday in Nob Hill, and the festivities continue from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Expo New Mexico, 300 San Pedro NE. Tickets are $15 plus fees and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

2 Backstreet Boys

Saturday, June 11, Nick Carter and company hit the Isleta Amphitheater. If you ever owned a CD player, this is your time to shine. The whole band is together so all of the AJ and Howie fans can make their presence felt as well. If you are washed like me, you can rewatch some of their old performances on “The View,” “The Oprah Winfrey Show” and the “Rosie O’Donnell Show.” The Backstreet Boys are releasing a Christmas album this year, so if you are attending, please ask them to confirm. I hope they have a modern sound and Nick freestyles over a drill beat. Tickets are available at livenation.com.

3 Kombucha Brewing

While all your friends are chilling this summer, you are gonna be brewing kombucha. You can learn Saturday at Southwest Grape & Grain as they go over all the ingredients and equipment necessary along with the step-by-step process to ferment your first number. This class is part of the beer, wine and spirits series and the event starts at 3 p.m. Tickets are $15 plus fees and can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

4 Mental Health First Aid

Mental health matters and that is why I recommend anyone who is struggling attend Mental Health First Aid from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Marriott Albuquerque.

Tickets are $30 for training only and $80 for training and 8 hours of Continuing Education Units. This course will help you: Assess the risk of suicide or self-harm, listen without judging, give reassurance, encourage necessary professional help, encourage self-help and alternative support strategies.

All payments must be submitted directly to PSRANM. Details on how to process the payment will be sent to you via email, after your registration to the class is processed. Registration is available at eventbrite.com.

5 Heights Summerfest

Celebrate the nice weather with outdoor fun at Albuquerque Summerfest from 5-10 p.m. Saturday at North Domingo Baca Park, 7521 Carmel Ave. NE.

Musicians performing include: DK & the Affordables at 5 p.m., Felix y Los Gatos at 6 p.m., ChillHouse with Hillary Smith at 7 p.m. and ending the night is Preservation Hall Jazz Band at 8:30 p.m.

Summerfest also features local businesses with handcrafted goods in the shops, along with food trucks, libations created by wineries, breweries, and distilleries, and more.

6 Science Café Ken Burns’ ‘Benjamin Franklin’

At 10 a.m. Saturday at Explora, 1701 Mountain Road NW, come out to see Ken Burns’ documentary “Benjamin Franklin,” that explores the revolutionary life of one of the 18th century’s most consequential and compelling personalities.

Learn how Franklin’s work and words unlocked the secrets of electricity and helped found the United States.

Refreshments will be served half an hour before showtime.

The event is free and you can register at eventbrite.com.

7 Farmhouse Ale Event

If you want to get away from Albuquerque this weekend, come out to Loretto Park in Bernalillo from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Saturday for the Farmhouse Ale Event.

There will also be multiple musical acts as well including Levi Dean and the Mesa Rats, the Silver Spurs, Nathaniel Krantz and the headliner Kevin Galloway. Tickets are $12 for adults and $5 for children under 18 and can be purchased at un-17.org/farm_house_ale_event.

You can purchase tickets from the site and save $2, or at the location day of the event.