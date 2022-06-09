Fishing Line for June 9, 2022

CATCHES OF THE WEEK

At Bluewater Lake, Owen Middagh, 10, of Albuquerque caught and released a 34-inch, 9-pound tiger muskie using a shad pattern crankbait June 5. … Joshua Lee, 18, of Tohatchi caught a 34-inch tiger muskie using a spinner June 5. … Amber Harrell of Bluewater caught and released a 33-inch tiger muskie using hotdogs June 4.

Riyan Schmaltz, 14, of Rio Rancho caught a 38-inch pike at Cochiti Lake using a Senko plastic worm June 4.

At Eagle Nest Lake, Victor Rael of Questa caught a 24-inch, 5.5-pound rainbow trout using salmon eggs June 4. … Joe Saraphon of Albuquerque caught and released a 23-inch rainbow trout using yellow PowerBait on May 31. … Tate Davis, 6, of Bluewater caught an 18-inch rainbow trout using salmon peach PowerBait on May 29.

At Elephant Butte Lake, Dolores Martinez of Las Cruces caught and released a 28-inch, 8-pound walleye using a white crankbait June 5. … Brian Rittel and Frank Rittel of El Paso, Texas, caught 17 crappie, 2 white bass, one largemouth bass and one catfish using green and white grubs, minnows and a white bomber lure June 4.

Marcella Medina of Dixon caught a 7-inch cutthroat trout at Embudo Creek using a prince nymph fly June 5.

Ryan Rael, 7, of Belen caught a 22-inch catfish at Escondida Lake using red worms May 30.

At Greene Acres Lake, Seryna Shields, 10, and Da’mani Shields, 7, of Clovis caught a 5.3-pound and a 4.5-pound catfish using cut shad bait June 1. … Aimon Juarez, 8, of Clovis caught a 20-inch albino catfish using chicken liver May 30.

Jude Salas, 5, of Albuquerque caught a 16-inch rainbow trout at Lake Maloya using a black Woolly Bugger fly with a clear bobber May 27.

At Liam Knight Pond, Liam Roach, 7, of Albuquerque caught a 17-inch catfish using worms at the Outdoor Adventure Day fishing derby June 4. … Uriah Lucero, 3, of Isleta Pueblo caught several catfish ranging from 13-20 inches using live worms June 4.

On the Rio Grande, Tom Chrobocinski from Ojo Caliente caught and released seven trout using a brown Joe’s Flies lure May 31. … Jacob Medina of Velarde caught a 32-inch pike using a Rapala lure near Velarde on May 31.

If you have a catch of the week story, send it to funfishingnm@gmail.com.

NOTES FROM GAME & FISH

Northeast fishing report

Cabresto Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Charette Lakes was good using garlic PowerBait and salmon peach PowerBait.

Streamflow on the Cimarron River near Cimarron on Monday morning was 36.0 cubic feet per second (cfs). Cimarron Canyon State Park is closed until further notice due to extreme fire danger. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-377-6271.

Fishing for trout at Clayton Lake was good using Berkley Trout Nibbles and Berkley Nightcrawlers.

Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass at Conchas Lake was good using 3.5-inch blue tube baits and soft plastic worms. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using chartruese crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using white swimbaits. Fishing for crappie was very good using 3.5-inch tube jigs in 12 feet of water.

At Costilla Creek, the department is implementing the final phase of a project to expand Rio Grande cutthroat trout in 120 miles of the Costilla watershed in northern New Mexico. The final phase involves the removal of fish within a designated area (Rio Costilla from Costilla Dam downstream to the Valle Vidal Boundary, including all tributaries and Comanche Creek from the road culvert crossing on Forest Road 1950 downstream to its confluence with Rio Costilla and all tributaries) with a tentative restocking of Rio Grande cutthroat in spring 2023. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Cowles Ponds. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Coyote Creek State Park had no reports from anglers this week. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Eagle Nest Lake was good using yellow PowerBait, salmon eggs and salmon peach PowerBait. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-377-1594.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Eagle Rock Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Fishing for cutthroat at Embudo Creek was good using prince nymph flies.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Gallinas River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Hopewell Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Lake Alice had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for trout at Lake Maloya was good using black Woolly Bugger flies, lime green PowerBait and rainbow PowerBait.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Los Pinos River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Maxwell Lake 13 had no reports from anglers this week.

Monastery Lake is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the Open Gate webpage.

Morphy Lake State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-387-2328.

Fishing for trout on the Pecos River was good using salmon eggs near the town of Pueblo. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns, as is the Pecos Canyon State Park. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300. For more information on the Pecos Canyon State Park closure, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196.

Streamflow on the Red River below the hatchery Monday morning was 61.4 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using salmon eggs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande at the Taos Junction Bridge on Monday morning was 365 cfs. Fishing for trout was good using brown Joe’s Flies and black Pistol Pete spinners near the John Dunn Bridge. Fishing for pike was fair using Rapala lures near Velarde. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson and Santa Fe National Forest districts is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest or Santa Fe National Forest webpage. You can also call the call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 or the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Streamflow on the Rio Hondo on Monday morning near Valdez was 37.1 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns, as is the Pecos Canyon State Park and the Rio Mora. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300. For more information on the Pecos Canyon State Park closure, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-670-8196.

Streamflow on the Rio Pueblo near Peñasco Monday morning was 9.7 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Fishing for trout at Santa Cruz Reservoir was good using green PowerBait, Berkley Gulp nightcrawlers and yellow garlic PowerBait.

Shuree Ponds is closed for the season and will reopen in July.

Springer Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Storrie Lake is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 505-425-7278.

Stubblefield Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Ute Lake was good using Walleye Diver lures and Flicker shad lures. Fishing for white bass was good using medium and deep diving crankbaits, live minnows and small swimbaits. Fishing for smallmouth and largemouth bass was good using Ned Rigs, soft plastic drop shots and wacky rigged worms in 6 to 12 feet of water. Fishing for crappie was good using live minnows and small jigs. Fishing for catfish was fair using nightcrawler worms, punch bait and chicken liver. The main lake water surface temperature was in the upper 60s and the water clarity was stained.

Northwest fishing report

Abiquiú Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Waterflow on the Animas River below Aztec on Monday morning was 818 cfs.

Albuquerque Area Drains had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for tiger muskie at Bluewater Lake was good using shad pattern crankbaits, Panther Martin spinners, earthworms, large chartreuse swimbaits and hotdogs.

Brazos River had no reports from anglers this week.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Canjilon Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Monday-morning flows on the Chama River below El Vado and Abiquiú were 519 cfs and 519 cfs, respectively. Fishing for trout below El Vado Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms. Please remember, from the river-crossing bridge on U.S. Highway 84 at Abiquiú upstream 7 miles to the base of Abiquiú Dam is special trout waters with a bag limit of two trout only. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson and Santa Fe National Forest districts is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest or Santa Fe National Forest webpages. You can also call the call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200 or the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Fishing for bass at Cochiti Lake was fair to good using plastic worms. Fishing for pike was fair to good using Senko plastic worms.

El Vado Lake can be accessed at Hargroves Day Use Area off State Road 322 and the Main Park area off State Road 112. The Rio Chama River can be accessed at the North El Vado Day Use Area on State Road 95, 10 miles west of U.S. Highway 84. Lake levels are steady but expected to drop as crews work on the El Vado Dam. The Dam Day Use Area is closed due to the ongoing construction. State Road 112 over the dam will experience periodic closures. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-588-7247.

Fenton Lake State Park is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-829-3630.

Heron Lake had no reports from anglers this week. For more information, visit the park’s webpage or call 575-588-7470.

At the Jemez Waters, streamflow on the Jemez River near the town of Jemez Monday morning was 8.38 cfs. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Fishing for trout at Laguna del Campo was good using PowerBait and spinners.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Lagunitas Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Lake Farmington had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Liam Knight Pond was good using worms.

Stocking efforts have been suspended due to extremely low water levels and unstable ground conditions at McGaffey Lake. Lake conditions will be monitored and stockings will resume once conditions improve. All U.S. Forest Service land in the Cibola National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Cibola National Forest webpage or call the Cibola National Forest office at 505-346-3900.

Fishing for pike at Navajo Lake was fair using crawdad imitation lures and swimbaits. Fishing for smallmouth bass was slow to fair using tube baits and crankbaits.

Fishing for catfish on the Rio Grande near Albuquerque was good using chicken liver and cut bait. Fishing for pike was fair to good using nightcrawler worms north of Bernalillo.

Riverside Park Pond (Aztec Pond #1) had no reports from anglers this week.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Santa Fe National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including San Gregorio Lake. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Santa Fe National Forest webpage or call the Santa Fe National Forest office at 505-438-5300.

Streamflow on the San Juan River on Monday morning was 297 cfs. Fishing for trout in the quality waters was good using Griffith gnat flies, leech pattern flies, red annelid flies and midge pattern flies. Fishing for trout in the bait waters was good using nightcrawler worms.

Seven Springs Brood Pond is currently closed due to wildfire concerns.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Tiger Park Reservoir was good using salmon egg scent PowerBait.

Fishing for bass at Tingley Beach was fair to good using black spinnerbaits. Fishing for catfish was good using chartreuse PowerBait, chicken liver, nightcrawler worms and shrimp.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Carson National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including Trout Lakes. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Carson National Forest webpage or call the Carson National Forest office at 505-758-6200.

Southwest Fishing Report

Fishing for catfish at Alumni Pond was fair using cut carp bait, cut shad bait, hotdogs and worms. Fishing for trout was fair using white beadhead nymph flies.

Fishing for catfish at Bear Canyon Lake was good using dough bait and live worms.

Fishing for bass at Bill Evans Lake was slow to fair using 5-inch maroon plastic worms. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using dough bait.

Fishing for crappie at Caballo Lake was fair to good using live minnows and small jigs. Fishing for bass was fair to good using crankbaits. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using live minnows and trolling medium diving crankbaits.

Fishing for catfish at Elephant Butte Lake was fair to good using live minnows and cut gizzard shad bait. Fishing for largemouth and smallmouth bass was good using chartreuse crankbaits, jigs and soft plastic lures. Fishing for white bass was good using Blue Fox spinners and white Bombers. Fishing for crappie was good using green and white grubs, live minnows and white Bomber lures. Fishing for walleye was good using white crankbait lures, nightcrawler worms and curly tail grubs.

Fishing for catfish at Escondida Lake was fair to good using red worms, nightcrawler worms and cut bait.

Streamflow on the Gila River on Monday morning was 17.4 cfs. Fishing for trout was fair to good using dry flies with a beadhead dropper fly near the Catwalk Recreation Area.

Glenwood Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Lake Roberts was good using blood dough bait and worms.

Percha Dam had no reports from anglers this week.

Quemado Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Rancho Grande Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.

Streamflow on the Rio Grande below Elephant Butte on Monday morning was 2,100 cfs. Fishing for catfish was fair to good using live minnows. Fishing for walleye was fair to good using curly tail grubs.

Snow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Trees Lake was fair using shrimp. Fishing for bass was fair to good using wacky rigged plastic worms.

Fishing for all species at Young Pond was slow.

Southeast fishing report

Fishing for catfish at Alto Lake was fair to good using nightcrawler worms.

Fishing for catfish at Bataan Lake was fair using chicken liver.

Berrendo Creek had no reports from anglers this week. Please visit the Open Gate webpage for more information on this property.

Streamflow on the Black River at Malaga on Monday morning was 10.6 cfs.

Blue Hole Park Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Bonito Lake is closed until further notice by the city of Alamogordo due to fire damage. It appears that the lake will be out of commission until later this year.

Fishing for catfish at Bosque Redondo Lake was fair using nightcrawler worms. Fishing for bluegill was good using nightcrawler worms.

Bottomless Lakes had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for walleye at Brantley Lake was fair using red crankbaits. Fishing for white bass was good using red crankbaits.

Fishing for bass at Carlsbad Municipal Lake was good using drop shot Robo worms.

Chaparral Park Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Corona Pond had no reports from anglers this week.

Eunice Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Green Meadow Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Greene Acres Lake was good using chicken liver and cut shad bait.

Fishing for trout at Grindstone Reservoir was good using white beadhead hare’s ear nymph flies.

Jal Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Lake Van had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for catfish at Oasis Park Lake was fair to good using hotdogs and worms.

Streamflow on the Pecos River below Sumner Lake on Monday morning was 98.0 cfs. Fishing for bass was good using Texas-rigged soft plastic blue crawdad pattern baits.

Perch Lake had no reports from anglers this week.

Fishing for rainbow trout at Rio Bonito was good using worms.

Fishing for trout at Rock Lake Hatchery Kids’ Pond was good using PowerBait.

All U.S. Forest Service land in the Lincoln National Forest Service district is currently closed due to wildfire concerns including the Ruidoso River. For more information on the Forest Service closure, visit the Lincoln National Forest webpage or call 575-434-7200. Streamflow on Monday morning at Hollywood was 2.60 cfs.

Fishing for walleye at Santa Rosa Lake was fair to good using Flicker shad lures, live minnows and Ned rigs. Fishing for bass was fair to good using crankbaits. Fishing for crappie was slow to fair using live minnows.

Fishing for bass at Sumner Lake was fair to good using green Senko worms. Fishing for walleye was fair using nightcrawler worms and green plastic worms. Fishing for catfish was good using hotdogs and worms.

Timberon Ponds had no reports from anglers this week.