 Lobo women add ex-UNLV guard Johnson as transfer - Albuquerque Journal

Lobo women add ex-UNLV guard Johnson as transfer

By Ken Sickenger / Journal Staff Writer

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team won’t lack experience or firepower in 2022-23.

Coach Mike Bradbury and his staff added a little of both this week, signing transfer Nia Johnson to the roster. Johnson’s name may sound familiar to Lobos fans, as she played for Mountain West rival UNLV two seasons ago.

Nia Johnson, former UNLV guard, is coming to New Mexico.

Johnson, a 5-foot-8 guard, averaged 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals and was named to the All-Mountain West team following her only season with the Lady Rebels. She made 40 3-pointers during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, shooting 33 percent from behind the arc.

Johnson played one season apiece at CSU Bakersfield and Diablo Valley College prior to enrolling at UNLV. The Sacramento, California, native did not play last season but completed her degree at UNLV. She comes to UNM with two years of eligibility remaining, Bradbury said.

“We were looking for a little more offensive punch and she can provide it,” Bradbury said. “Nia’s a good guard, gives us depth and experience and can shoot the 3. When we saw her name in the (transfer) portal, we contacted her and started the process. We’re glad to have her.”

Johnson announced her commitment via Instagram this week, posting a photo of herself in a UNM uniform along with, “Next stop, the Pit.” Several current Lobos posted congratulatory responses, including Amaya Brown, LaTora and LaTascya Duff and Mackenzie Curtis.

With Johnson’s addition, UNM’s scholarship allotment is full for this season. The Lobos signed four freshmen but may have as much experience than the 2021-22 team that finished 26-10.

Since the season ended, the Duff twins and Shaiquel McGruder commmitted to return for super senior seasons, Brown transferred from Florida State for her final campaign, and junior Hulda Joaquim joined as a transfer from Seward County Community College.

UNM began its summer workouts Tuesday with all four freshmen (Jaelyn Bates, Natalia Chavez, Hannah Robbins and Brooke Berry) and most of their teammates in attendance. Joaquim and sophomore Paula Reus are expected to arrive later in the summer, Bradbury said. Joaquim is completing summer classes in Kansas, while Reus returned home to Spain after undergoing knee surgery.

With a full roster, Bradbury expects stiff competition for playing time and is optimistic about the Lobos’ prospects.

“You can never be sure how things will come together, but we’ve got a lot of talented players,” he said. “It’s only June, but I like my team.”

Home » From the newspaper » Lobo women add ex-UNLV guard Johnson as transfer

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Lobo women add ex-UNLV guard Johnson as transfer
College
The University of New Mexico women's ... The University of New Mexico women's basketball team won't lack experience or firepower in 2022-23. Coach Mike Bradbury and his staff added a little ...
2
UNM sends 11 to NCAA Track & Field Championships
College
UNM has a program-best 11 Lobos ... UNM has a program-best 11 Lobos competing in the NCAA Outdoor Track & Field Championships in Eugene, Ore., Wednesday through Saturday at Hayward Field. ...
3
UNM golfer Choi honorable mention All-American for 2nd straight ...
College
University of New Mexico senior standout ... University of New Mexico senior standout Sam Choi was named to the 2022 PING All-America Team as an honorable mention selection, the Golf Coaches ...
4
UNM softball star Howard named Academic First Team All-American ...
College
University of New Mexico softball standout ... University of New Mexico softball standout Andrea Howard was selected as a CoSIDA Academic First Team All-American as announced by the organization on Tuesday, ...
5
Former Lobo Perez to play in US Open
Golf
Former University of New Mexico golfer ... Former University of New Mexico golfer Victor Perez was among 12 additional players who earned exemptions into the 122nd U.S. Open Championship, which will ...
6
UNM's Mathis on College Football HOF ballot
College
Former University of New Mexico wide ... Former University of New Mexico wide receiver Terance Mathis will seek to become the second Lobo to earn enshrinement into the National Football Foundation ...
7
UNM sprinters quickly click in 4x400 relay
College
When Jovahn Williamson arrived in Albuquerque ... When Jovahn Williamson arrived in Albuquerque from Harvard University last year, he said he experienced a huge culture shock in his transition from Boston ...
8
UNM hires Dickson to take over Lobo softball
College
Nicole Dickson, a 2008 Eastern New ... Nicole Dickson, a 2008 Eastern New Mexico graduate who has coached Stephen F. Austin to five consecutive winning seasons, has been named the head ...
9
Happy Holaday, Lobos; QB picture bright
College
Danny Gonzales closed out the month ... Danny Gonzales closed out the month of May by showcasing his deft ability, keen eyes and some good fortune ... on the golf course. ...