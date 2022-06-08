Lobo women add ex-UNLV guard Johnson as transfer

The University of New Mexico women’s basketball team won’t lack experience or firepower in 2022-23.

Coach Mike Bradbury and his staff added a little of both this week, signing transfer Nia Johnson to the roster. Johnson’s name may sound familiar to Lobos fans, as she played for Mountain West rival UNLV two seasons ago.

Johnson, a 5-foot-8 guard, averaged 12.1 points, 4.4 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 steals and was named to the All-Mountain West team following her only season with the Lady Rebels. She made 40 3-pointers during the abbreviated 2020-21 season, shooting 33 percent from behind the arc.

Johnson played one season apiece at CSU Bakersfield and Diablo Valley College prior to enrolling at UNLV. The Sacramento, California, native did not play last season but completed her degree at UNLV. She comes to UNM with two years of eligibility remaining, Bradbury said.

“We were looking for a little more offensive punch and she can provide it,” Bradbury said. “Nia’s a good guard, gives us depth and experience and can shoot the 3. When we saw her name in the (transfer) portal, we contacted her and started the process. We’re glad to have her.”

Johnson announced her commitment via Instagram this week, posting a photo of herself in a UNM uniform along with, “Next stop, the Pit.” Several current Lobos posted congratulatory responses, including Amaya Brown, LaTora and LaTascya Duff and Mackenzie Curtis.

With Johnson’s addition, UNM’s scholarship allotment is full for this season. The Lobos signed four freshmen but may have as much experience than the 2021-22 team that finished 26-10.

Since the season ended, the Duff twins and Shaiquel McGruder commmitted to return for super senior seasons, Brown transferred from Florida State for her final campaign, and junior Hulda Joaquim joined as a transfer from Seward County Community College.

UNM began its summer workouts Tuesday with all four freshmen (Jaelyn Bates, Natalia Chavez, Hannah Robbins and Brooke Berry) and most of their teammates in attendance. Joaquim and sophomore Paula Reus are expected to arrive later in the summer, Bradbury said. Joaquim is completing summer classes in Kansas, while Reus returned home to Spain after undergoing knee surgery.

With a full roster, Bradbury expects stiff competition for playing time and is optimistic about the Lobos’ prospects.

“You can never be sure how things will come together, but we’ve got a lot of talented players,” he said. “It’s only June, but I like my team.”