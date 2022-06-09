 Splash your way to summer fun - Albuquerque Journal

Splash your way to summer fun

By Journal Staff Report

bright spot logoLooking for a respite from the summer heat? The splash pad on Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza is now open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The water feature was installed as a part of the Civic Plaza renovation that was completed in 2019.

The plaza also offers a shaded playground, solar pagodas that provide shade and power for the plaza and an upgraded screen at Al Hurricane Pavilion to be used this summer for Movies on the Plaza hosted by the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The Disney Pixar film “Coco” will be shown on Friday, June 10.

For a list of upcoming movies, go to www.albuquerquecc.com/events-calendar.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Splash your way to summer fun

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Deaths, hospitalizations remain low amid new wave of COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials are saying ... New Mexico health officials are saying there is no reason to panic
2
Land 'that belongs to everyone'
ABQnews Seeker
Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's ... Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's largest wildlife area
3
Splash your way to summer fun
ABQnews Seeker
Get some relief from the summer ... Get some relief from the summer heat in the splash pad on Civic Plaza
4
Hopes, fears, growth in NM cannabis economy
ABQnews Seeker
Speakers at a forum address the ... Speakers at a forum address the 'bumps in the road'
5
Former state cop sentenced to prison for drug distribution
ABQnews Seeker
He will be on supervised release ... He will be on supervised release for 8 years after serving his 7-year prison term
6
Man pleads guilty in shooting of mail carrier
ABQnews Seeker
Victim intervened in family fight; 20-year-old ... Victim intervened in family fight; 20-year-old faces up to 22 years in prison
7
Arizona executes Frank Atwood for 1984 killing of young ...
ABQnews Seeker
An Arizona man convicted of murder ... An Arizona man convicted of murder in the 1984 killing of an 8-year-old girl was put to death Wednesday in the state's second execution ...
8
BCSO investigating homicide on Pajarito Mesa
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found dead Wednesday ... A man was found dead Wednesday morning in a remote area west of Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Sheriff's spokeswoman Angelina Navarro said homicide detectives are ...
9
No, you're not imagining it -- package sizes are ...
ABQnews Seeker
It's the inflation you're not supposed ... It's the inflation you're not supposed to see. From toilet paper to yogurt and coffee to corn chips, manufacturers are quietly shrinking package sizes ...