Splash your way to summer fun

Looking for a respite from the summer heat? The splash pad on Albuquerque’s Civic Plaza is now open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The water feature was installed as a part of the Civic Plaza renovation that was completed in 2019.

The plaza also offers a shaded playground, solar pagodas that provide shade and power for the plaza and an upgraded screen at Al Hurricane Pavilion to be used this summer for Movies on the Plaza hosted by the Albuquerque Convention Center.

The Disney Pixar film “Coco” will be shown on Friday, June 10.

For a list of upcoming movies, go to www.albuquerquecc.com/events-calendar.