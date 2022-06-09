 PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour - Albuquerque Journal

PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour

By Doug Ferguson / Associated Press

Dustin Johnson, Phil Mickelson and other PGA Tour members who teed off in the Saudi-funded golf league Thursday are no longer eligible for PGA Tour events under penalties Commissioner Jay Monahan shared soon after the first tee shot was struck.

Still to be determined is whether those players are ever welcome back.

The ban includes participation in the Presidents Cup, which would involve the South African trio of Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwartzel and Branden Grace.

The USGA already has said eligible players can still compete in the U.S. Open next week. The PGA Tour does not run the majors.

In a memo sent to tour members, Monahan said that even if players resigned from the tour ahead of the first LIV Golf Invitational outside London, they will not be allowed to play PGA Tour events as a nonmember by getting a sponsor exemption.

Nine players have resigned from the PGA Tour, a list that includes Johnson and Sergio Garcia. Mickelson, who earned lifetime membership with his 45 PGA Tour titles, has not.

“These players have made their choice for their own financial-based reasons,” Monahan wrote. “But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you. The expectation disrespects you, our fans and our partners.”

At issue is players competing without a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour. Players typically receive three such releases a year, but Monahan denied releases for the LIV Golf Invitational because it is an eight-tournament series that has five events in the United States.

The tour does not allow releases for events in North America.

“We have followed the tournament regulations from start to finish in responding to those players who have decided to turn their backs on the PGA Tour by willfully violating a regulation,” he wrote.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Home » Sports » Pro » PGA Tour says Saudi-paid players no longer eligible for tour

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Land 'that belongs to everyone'
ABQnews Seeker
Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's ... Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's largest wildlife area
2
NM set for competitive governor's race
2022 election
President's party has lost in each ... President's party has lost in each of the past 32 years
3
Deaths, hospitalizations remain low amid new wave of COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials are saying ... New Mexico health officials are saying there is no reason to panic
4
Man pleads guilty in shooting of mail carrier
ABQnews Seeker
Victim intervened in family fight; 20-year-old ... Victim intervened in family fight; 20-year-old faces up to 22 years in prison
5
BCSO investigating homicide on Pajarito Mesa
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found dead Wednesday ... A man was found dead Wednesday morning in a remote area west of Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Sheriff's spokeswoman Angelina Navarro said homicide detectives are ...
6
Former state cop sentenced to prison for drug distribution
ABQnews Seeker
He will be on supervised release ... He will be on supervised release for 8 years after serving his 7-year prison term
7
Hopes, fears, growth in NM cannabis economy
ABQnews Seeker
Speakers at a forum address the ... Speakers at a forum address the 'bumps in the road'
8
Splash your way to summer fun
ABQnews Seeker
Get some relief from the summer ... Get some relief from the summer heat in the splash pad on Civic Plaza
9
NMPBS intern and UNM film student produces segment of ...
Blogs
The episode airs at 4 p.m. ... The episode airs at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
10
The expressive power of flamenco
Dance
The largest flamenco event outside of ... The largest flamenco event outside of Spain, the 35th Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque to deliver 8 days of dance