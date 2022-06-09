 Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline - Albuquerque Journal

Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline

By Matt Ott / Associated Press

WASHINGTON — Average long-term U.S. mortgage rates jumped back up ahead of next week’s Federal Reserve meeting where it’s expected to announce another big increase to its main borrowing rate.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the 30-year rate jumped to 5.23% this week from 5.09% last week. A year ago at this time, the average rate was 2.96%. Until April, the average rate hadn’t exceeded 5% in more than a decade.

The brisk jump in rates, along with a sharp increase in home prices, has been pushing potential homebuyers out of the market.

Mortgage applications decreased 6.5% from one week earlier, the Mortgage Bankers Association reported Wednesday. The group’s composite index, a measurement of mortgage loan application volume, is at its lowest level in 22 years. Its refinance index is 75% lower than a year ago.

Last month, the Federal Reserve intensified its fight against the worst inflation in 40 years by raising its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point and signaling more big rate hikes to come. The Fed’s move, its most aggressive since 2000, means higher costs for mortgages as well as credit cards, auto loans and other borrowing for individuals and businesses.

Higher borrowing rates appear to be slowing the housing market, an important part of the economy. In April, sales of both existing homes and new homes showed signs of faltering, worsened by sharply higher home prices and a shrunken supply of available properties.

However, some economists expect that the tapering of demand could benefit the more determined home shoppers.

“The material decline in purchase activity, combined with the rising supply of homes for sale, will cause a deceleration in price growth to more normal levels, providing some relief for buyers still interested in purchasing a home,” said Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist Sam Khater.

Homeownership has become increasingly difficult lately, especially for first-time buyers. Besides staggering inflation, rising mortgage rates and soaring home prices, the supply of homes for sale continues to be scarce.

The average rate on 15-year, fixed-rate mortgages, popular among those refinancing their homes, rose to 4.38% from 4.32% last week.

Economists expect the Fed to raise its main borrowing rate by another half-point when it meets next week.

Home » Business » Money » Mortgage rates jump again, buyers head to the sideline

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Europe's central bank to hike rates in July, 1st ...
Money
The European Central Bank will raise ... The European Central Bank will raise interest rates next month for the first time in 11 years and add another hike in September, catching ...
2
US stocks lose ground; European markets slip on rate ...
Money
Stocks fell in morning trading on ... Stocks fell in morning trading on Wall Street Thursday as investors struggle to find some direction for markets amid persistently choppy trading. The S&P ...
3
Spirit Airlines, a bidding war target, postpones buyout vote
Money
Spirit Airlines, the target of a ... Spirit Airlines, the target of a budget airline bidding war, is postponing a Friday shareholder vote on whether to accept one of those buyout ...
4
Worry about stagflation, a flashback to '70s, begins to ...
Money
Stagflation. It was the dreaded 'S ... Stagflation. It was the dreaded 'S word' of the 1970s. For Americans of a certain age, it conjures memories of painfully long lines at ...
5
Treasury Secretary Yellen expects inflation to 'remain high'
Money
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged Tuesday ... Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen acknowledged Tuesday that she and Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell 'could have used a better word' than 'transitory' when describing ...
6
Asian markets mixed after Wall St bond sell-off
Money
Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday ... Asian stock markets were mixed Tuesday following a bond sell-off on Wall Street amid anxiety about higher U.S. interest rates. Shanghai and Tokyo advanced ...
7
Bidding war for Spirit Airlines heats up ahead of ...
Money
The bidding war over Spirit Airlines ... The bidding war over Spirit Airlines is ramping up again with JetBlue boosting its offer for the discount carrier just days after rival Frontier ...
8
Stocks climb on Wall Street, led by more gains ...
Money
Stocks are off to a higher ... Stocks are off to a higher start on Wall Street Monday led by more gains in big tech companies. The S&P 500 was up ...
9
Investor-advisory firm backs latest Frontier bid for Spirit
Money
The decision by Frontier Airlines to ... The decision by Frontier Airlines to sweeten its offer for Spirit Airlines paid dividends Friday when an investor-advisory firm recommended the deal to Spirit ...