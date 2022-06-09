 Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged for Capitol riot role - Albuquerque Journal

Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged for Capitol riot role

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

DETROIT — Ryan Kelley, one of five Republican candidates for Michigan governor, was charged with misdemeanors Thursday for his role in the 2021 postelection riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Kelley, 40, was arrested in western Michigan and awaits a court hearing in Grand Rapids, FBI spokeswoman Mara Schneider said. His arrest came hours before the House committee investigating the insurrection holds a widely-anticipated public hearing, showing never-seen video, audio and an array of evidence collected by the panel exemplifying the deadly violence that erupted that day.

There was no immediate comment from Kelley’s campaign.

Kelley’s participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection has been widely known. In a court document, federal investigators filed photos of him in a baseball cap worn backward, trying to rally the pro-Donald Trump crowd.

An affidavit filed by the FBI says Kelley was captured on video outside the Capitol, where he repeatedly waved to the crowd, directing them toward stairs leading into the building.

He also used his cellphone “to film the crowd assaulting and pushing past U.S. Capitol Police Officers.” He is later seen among a crowd that climbed the stairs to a Capitol entrance after causing police to retreat, the document states.

Kelley, who lives in Allendale Township, is accused of disruptive conduct, injuring public property and entering restricted space without permission, according to the criminal complaint.

Kelley is one of five candidates on the Aug. 2 Republican primary ballot. The winner will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Kelley is among more than 800 people who are facing criminal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 riot. More than 300 people have pleaded guilty, largely to misdemeanor offenses punishable by no more than one year in prison. Some who’ve pleaded guilty to misdemeanors have gotten short stints behind bars while others have been sentenced to home confinement or just probation.

Kelley declined to participate in a debate last week because organizers of a public policy conference on Mackinac Island required proof of a COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test.

During the early months of the pandemic, Kelley organized a protest at the Michigan Capitol, inviting heavily armed militias to gather inside the statehouse.

He has told The Associated Press that militia members are “law abiding, lawful citizens that love this country, and maybe you get a couple of them that are bad apples. Question for you is, are bad apples pretty much in everything that we have as far as groups?”

___

Associated Press reporters Mike Balsamo in Washington and Sara Burnett in Chicago contributed to this report.

Home » Politics » Michigan GOP candidate Kelley charged for Capitol riot role

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Land 'that belongs to everyone'
ABQnews Seeker
Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's ... Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's largest wildlife area
2
NM set for competitive governor's race
2022 election
President's party has lost in each ... President's party has lost in each of the past 32 years
3
Deaths, hospitalizations remain low amid new wave of COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials are saying ... New Mexico health officials are saying there is no reason to panic
4
Man pleads guilty in shooting of mail carrier
ABQnews Seeker
Victim intervened in family fight; 20-year-old ... Victim intervened in family fight; 20-year-old faces up to 22 years in prison
5
BCSO investigating homicide on Pajarito Mesa
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found dead Wednesday ... A man was found dead Wednesday morning in a remote area west of Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Sheriff's spokeswoman Angelina Navarro said homicide detectives are ...
6
Former state cop sentenced to prison for drug distribution
ABQnews Seeker
He will be on supervised release ... He will be on supervised release for 8 years after serving his 7-year prison term
7
Hopes, fears, growth in NM cannabis economy
ABQnews Seeker
Speakers at a forum address the ... Speakers at a forum address the 'bumps in the road'
8
Splash your way to summer fun
ABQnews Seeker
Get some relief from the summer ... Get some relief from the summer heat in the splash pad on Civic Plaza
9
NMPBS intern and UNM film student produces segment of ...
Blogs
The episode airs at 4 p.m. ... The episode airs at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
10
The expressive power of flamenco
Dance
The largest flamenco event outside of ... The largest flamenco event outside of Spain, the 35th Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque to deliver 8 days of dance