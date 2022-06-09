 US Military: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert - Albuquerque Journal

US Military: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert

By Julie Watson and Lolita C. Baldor / Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

SAN DIEGO — All five Marines on board an Osprey aircraft were killed when it crashed in the California desert near the Arizona border, the Marine Corps said Thursday, a day after the accident.

The MV-22 Osprey went down at 12:25 p.m. Wednesday during training in a remote area in Imperial County near the community of Glamis, about 115 miles (185 kilometers) east of San Diego and about 50 miles (80 kilometers) from Yuma, Arizona.

The aircraft was based at Camp Pendleton with Marine Aircraft Group 39 and was part of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing headquartered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

“We mourn the loss of our Marines in this tragic mishap,” Maj. Gen. Bradford J. Gering, commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to their families and friends as they cope with this tragedy.”

The statement said as a matter of policy, the Marine Corps would be contacting family members before identifying those who were killed. Efforts to recover equipment were underway and an investigation into the cause of the crash has started. No additional details were provided in the Marine Corps statement.

The Marines were participating in a routine live-fire training over their gunnery range in the Imperial Valley desert, said Marine Maj. Mason Englehart, spokesperson for the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The Osprey, a hybrid airplane and helicopter, flew in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan but has been criticized by some as unsafe. It is designed to take off like a helicopter, rotate its propellers to a horizontal position and cruise like an airplane.

Versions of the aircraft are flown by the Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force.

Prior to Wednesday’s crash, Osprey crashes had caused 46 deaths, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Most recently, four Marines were killed when a Marine Corps Osprey crashed on March 18 near a Norwegian town in the Arctic Circle while participating in a NATO exercise. In 2017, three Marines were killed when their MV-22 Osprey crashed off Queensland, Australia. In 2015, one Marine was killed and 21 were injured when their MV-22 Osprey caught fire during a “hard landing” in Hawaii.

The Osprey is a joint project of Bell Helicopter Textron and Boeing.

Its development was marked by deadly crashes, including an April 2000 accident in Arizona that killed 19 Marines.

___

Baldor reported from Washington.

Home » News » Nation » US Military: 5 Marines killed in aircraft crash in desert

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Land 'that belongs to everyone'
ABQnews Seeker
Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's ... Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's largest wildlife area
2
NM set for competitive governor's race
2022 election
President's party has lost in each ... President's party has lost in each of the past 32 years
3
Deaths, hospitalizations remain low amid new wave of COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials are saying ... New Mexico health officials are saying there is no reason to panic
4
Man pleads guilty in shooting of mail carrier
ABQnews Seeker
Victim intervened in family fight; 20-year-old ... Victim intervened in family fight; 20-year-old faces up to 22 years in prison
5
BCSO investigating homicide on Pajarito Mesa
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found dead Wednesday ... A man was found dead Wednesday morning in a remote area west of Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Sheriff's spokeswoman Angelina Navarro said homicide detectives are ...
6
Former state cop sentenced to prison for drug distribution
ABQnews Seeker
He will be on supervised release ... He will be on supervised release for 8 years after serving his 7-year prison term
7
Hopes, fears, growth in NM cannabis economy
ABQnews Seeker
Speakers at a forum address the ... Speakers at a forum address the 'bumps in the road'
8
Splash your way to summer fun
ABQnews Seeker
Get some relief from the summer ... Get some relief from the summer heat in the splash pad on Civic Plaza
9
NMPBS intern and UNM film student produces segment of ...
Blogs
The episode airs at 4 p.m. ... The episode airs at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
10
The expressive power of flamenco
Dance
The largest flamenco event outside of ... The largest flamenco event outside of Spain, the 35th Festival Flamenco de Alburquerque to deliver 8 days of dance