Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Thursday morning.

The mayor tested positive earlier this week and “has been experiencing symptoms,” his office said in a statement.

He is currently isolating and working remotely but will not be attending upcoming public events, including Summerfest and President Joe Biden’s weekend visit to New Mexico, his office said.

Keller is fully vaccinated and boosted, a spokeswoman confirmed.