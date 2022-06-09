BCSO confirms additional homicides from April

The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday confirmed they are investigating two homicides from April.

So far the agency has investigated ten homicides this year. By this time last year, the total was six.

Deputy Angelina Navarro, a BCSO spokeswoman, said the April 1 death of Christopher Pitts, 28, and April 22 death of Ernest Casias are being investigated by the Homicide Unit.

Navarro did not give an age for Casias, say if anyone has been charged or give any details into either case.

BCSO had not publicly mentioned the death of Pitts, through social media or otherwise, and the specifics of that case are unknown.

The agency only made a Facebook post on the day of Casias death, mentioning the basic details and that it was being investigated as “suspicious.”

In the April 22 Facebook post, BCSO said deputies found Casias after responding to an assault near Fourth and Schulte, just north of Osuna. The agency said Casias died at the scene.

“It is currently being investigated as a suspicious death. Details are limited, and detectives are on scene,” the post read.