 Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting - Albuquerque Journal

Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting

By Associated Press

DEVELOPING... Story will be updated as new information can be verified. Updated 4 times

SMITHSBURG, Md. — A man opened fire at a business in western Maryland on Thursday, killing three people before the suspect and a state trooper were wounded in a shootout, authorities said.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that three victims were found dead at Columbia Machine Inc. in Smithsburg and a fourth victim was critically injured. The suspect then fled in a vehicle and was tracked down by Maryland State Police, according to the news release.

The suspect and a trooper were wounded in an exchange of gunfire, the sheriff’s office said. Both were being treated for their wounds.

Authorities did not have information on whether the suspect and victims were employees of the company where the shooting took place, Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Carly Hose said at a news conference.

News photographs showed a large law enforcement presence, including emergency vehicles, at the scene.

Smithsburg, a community of nearly 3,000 people, is just west of the Camp David presidential retreat and about 75 miles (120 kilometers) northwest of Baltimore.

Home » News » Nation » Authorities: 3 dead, trooper wounded in Maryland shooting
1
Land 'that belongs to everyone'
ABQnews Seeker
Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's ... Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's largest wildlife area
2
Man found shot to death at apartment in NE ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found fatally shot ... A man was found fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque. Lt. Ray Del Greco, with the Albuquerque Police Department, said ...
3
Keller tests positive for COVID
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested ... Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Thursday morning. The mayor tested positive earlier this week and “has been ...
4
NM set for competitive governor's race
2022 election
President's party has lost in each ... President's party has lost in each of the past 32 years
5
Deaths, hospitalizations remain low amid new wave of COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials are saying ... New Mexico health officials are saying there is no reason to panic
6
Man pleads guilty in shooting of mail carrier
ABQnews Seeker
Victim intervened in family fight; 20-year-old ... Victim intervened in family fight; 20-year-old faces up to 22 years in prison
7
BCSO investigating homicide on Pajarito Mesa
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found dead Wednesday ... A man was found dead Wednesday morning in a remote area west of Albuquerque. Bernalillo County Sheriff's spokeswoman Angelina Navarro said homicide detectives are ...
8
Former state cop sentenced to prison for drug distribution
ABQnews Seeker
He will be on supervised release ... He will be on supervised release for 8 years after serving his 7-year prison term
9
Hopes, fears, growth in NM cannabis economy
ABQnews Seeker
Speakers at a forum address the ... Speakers at a forum address the 'bumps in the road'
10
NMPBS intern and UNM film student produces segment of ...
Blogs
The episode airs at 4 p.m. ... The episode airs at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 11, on New Mexico PBS, channel 5.1.
My News
Most Read