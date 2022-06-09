More than 2,000 ex-independents voted in NM primary election

SANTA FE — Most New Mexico independent voters opted to stay unaffiliated — and not sign up with a major political party in order to cast a ballot in this week’s primary election.

But more than 2,000 registered independents did change their party affiliation in order to vote, under a new state law described as a “baby step” toward open primaries.

Of the 2,111 independent voters who took advantage of the law, more than half — or 1,097 voters — changed their party affiliation to Republican, according to data from the Secretary of State’s Office.

A slightly smaller number of independents — 949 voters — changed their affiliation to Democratic, with the remaining 65 voters switching to Libertarian.

The new law also allows minor party voters to change their party affiliation in order to cast a primary election ballot, but does not allow registered Democrats, Republicans or Libertarians to switch to a different major party after a deadline to do so.

Sharon Pino, the deputy secretary of state, said the new system worked well, despite some voter reports about trouble utilizing the new law at polling places around New Mexico.

“With any new implementation there will be some training issues and room for improvement, but overall, the system worked well, including provisional process when there were issues,” Pino said Thursday.

Independents, or those who decline to state a party affiliation, typically skew younger and have been the fastest-growing segment of New Mexico’s registered voter population in recent years.

However, such voters had been ineligible to vote in New Mexico’s “closed” primary election system until lawmakers approved a 2020 law change that took effect this year.

In all, there were more than 304,000 registered independents statewide as of May 31 — or roughly 22.6% of the state’s 1.3 million-plus registered voters.

It’s unclear how many of the 2,111 voters who changed their party affiliation to vote in the primary election might switch back to independent before the November general election.

In addition, the ex-independents who changed their party affiliation in order to cast ballots were among 10,038 voters who utilized the state’s same-day voter registration option during this year’s primary election cycle. Of that total amount, 6,302 New Mexicans registered and cast their ballots on Election Day, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

New Mexico has been gradually phasing in same-day voter registration — over some concerns from Republican lawmakers — and this year’s primary election marked the first time it was available through Election Day in a statewide election.

“I think that alone showed the primary election was a huge success,” said Mario Jimenez, an elections expert who works as campaign director for Common Cause New Mexico, a nonprofit group. “These are 10,000 voters who, in the past, never would have participated.”

Jimenez predicted the number of voters participating in same-day voter registration would increase in coming years, but said more outreach and education will be necessary to alert New Mexicans to the option.

“This is definitely a step in the right direction,” he said.

While the number of independents who changed their party affiliation to vote in the Tuesday primary election did not likely impact any statewide races, it played at least a minor role in boosting overall turnout to 261,912 voters — or 25.4% of those eligible to vote, according to unofficial results.

Overall, registered Republicans voted at a slightly higher clip than did Democrats — with 23.6% of Democrats voting compared to 28.2% of Republicans.

That could be in part to due the fact Republicans had a hotly-contested primary race for governor that was won by Mark Ronchetti of Albuquerque.

Democrats, in contrast, had contested races for attorney general, auditor and treasurer — but not for governor as incumbent Michelle Lujan Grisham ran unopposed.

Ronchetti has said he opposes open primaries, while Lujan Grisham has, in the past, said she supports the concept in order to allow more voters to participate and to incentivize candidates to reach out to a broader swath of the electorate.