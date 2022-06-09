Woman arrested in 2019 homicide in ABQ

Detectives arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend during a fight in 2019 at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque.

Jasminn Obleton, 34, is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the Feb. 24 death of 48-year-old Derrick Casey. Roy Baca, 49, and Richard McCarty, 64, were each charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the case.

Detectives gathered much of the evidence against Obleton and her alleged accomplices in 2019 but none of them were charged until this year.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said that’s because the detective left the homicide unit without solving the case. He said the unit brought the detective back from his current assignment “to complete the case.”

Obleton was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday. Baca and McCarty were arrested in March.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded around 8:30 a.m. to reports of a man’s body in the parking lot of an apartment complex a few blocks west of Kathryn and San Pedro SE. They found Casey had been fatally shot in the neck and wrapped in blankets and a deflated air mattress.

A neighbor told police a woman who was staying with him said she had shot her boyfriend and disposed of the body, according to the complaint. The man said he returned home to find two of his couch cushions gone and another covered in blood.

Police said they detained Obleton after they found her trying to clean up blood in the apartment. She told police Casey had been abusing her — despite no visible injuries — and threatened to kill her at gunpoint and the gun went off as the two struggled.

Obleton told police she tried to cover up the killing by flushing the bullet casing and covering a security camera as Baca and McCarty dragged Casey’s body to her car, according to the complaint. She said one of the men told her to claim self defense.

Police said Baca and McCarty told them stories that conflicted with Obleton’s, including that Casey didn’t carry a gun and she had threatened to shoot him in the past. A neighbor told police Obleton was mad at Casey due to him not wanting to confront someone who had stolen the couple’s clothes.