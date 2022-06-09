 Woman arrested in 2019 homicide in ABQ - Albuquerque Journal

Woman arrested in 2019 homicide in ABQ

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Detectives arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend during a fight in 2019 at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque.

Jasminn Obleton (MDC)

Jasminn Obleton, 34, is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the Feb. 24 death of 48-year-old Derrick Casey. Roy Baca, 49, and Richard McCarty, 64, were each charged with tampering with evidence and conspiracy in the case.

Detectives gathered much of the evidence against Obleton and her alleged accomplices in 2019 but none of them were charged until this year.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque Police Department spokesman, said that’s because the detective left the homicide unit without solving the case. He said the unit brought the detective back from his current assignment “to complete the case.”

Obleton was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center on Wednesday. Baca and McCarty were arrested in March.

According to the criminal complaint, police responded around 8:30 a.m. to reports of a man’s body in the parking lot of an apartment complex a few blocks west of Kathryn and San Pedro SE. They found Casey had been fatally shot in the neck and wrapped in blankets and a deflated air mattress.

A neighbor told police a woman who was staying with him said she had shot her boyfriend and disposed of the body, according to the complaint. The man said he returned home to find two of his couch cushions gone and another covered in blood.

Police said they detained Obleton after they found her trying to clean up blood in the apartment. She told police Casey had been abusing her — despite no visible injuries — and threatened to kill her at gunpoint and the gun went off as the two struggled.

Obleton told police she tried to cover up the killing by flushing the bullet casing and covering a security camera as Baca and McCarty dragged Casey’s body to her car, according to the complaint. She said one of the men told her to claim self defense.

Police said Baca and McCarty told them stories that conflicted with Obleton’s, including that Casey didn’t carry a gun and she had threatened to shoot him in the past. A neighbor told police Obleton was mad at Casey due to him not wanting to confront someone who had stolen the couple’s clothes.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Woman arrested in 2019 homicide in ABQ

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Woman arrested in 2019 homicide in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a woman accused of ... Detectives arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend during a fight in 2019 at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque. Jasminn Obleton, ...
2
BCSO confirms additional homicides from April
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office on ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday confirmed they are investigating two homicides from April. So far the agency has investigated ten homicides this ...
3
More than 2,000 ex-independents voted in NM primary election
ABQnews Seeker
Most New Mexico independent voters opted ... Most New Mexico independent voters opted to stay unaffiliated — and not sign up with a major political party in order to cast a ...
4
Albuquerque city councilor buys Corrales Comment
ABQnews Seeker
The Corrales Comment has been sold ... The Corrales Comment has been sold to Albuquerque city councilor and newspaper publisher Pat Davis. Owner and founder Jeff Radford, a journalistic icon in ...
5
New vice president of student affairs 'honored' to join ...
ABQnews Seeker
Eric Scott aims to make college ... Eric Scott aims to make college life positive, welcoming and inclusive
6
Man found shot to death at apartment in NE ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found fatally shot ... A man was found fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque. Lt. Ray Del Greco, with the Albuquerque Police Department, said ...
7
Keller tests positive for COVID
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested ... Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Thursday morning. The mayor tested positive earlier this week and “has been ...
8
Land 'that belongs to everyone'
ABQnews Seeker
Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's ... Ranch becomes part of New Mexico's largest wildlife area
9
Deaths, hospitalizations remain low amid new wave of COVID-19
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico health officials are saying ... New Mexico health officials are saying there is no reason to panic