ABQ woman found slain weeks after disappearance

A missing Albuquerque woman was found slain last month somewhere in Sandoval County.

Ramon Martinez, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the remains of 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez were found on May 26 in an open field and homicide detectives are investigating. The discovery came more than a month after Marquez was reported missing.

“Her next of kin has been notified, and the investigation is still active and ongoing,” he said. Martinez did not say how Marquez died, who found her or where she was found in Sandoval County, which encompasses nearly 4,000 square miles.

“I don’t have that information at this time. As soon as it becomes available it will be released,” Martinez said in response to multiple emailed questions Thursday.

BCSO asked for the public’s help in finding Marquez on April 15, calling her an “endangered missing person.” On April 19, the agency posted to Facebook that Marquez was possibly with a person who “was armed and dangerous.”

“Information provided leads law enforcement to be concerned for her safety,” the post read. In the comments section, the agency said Marquez’s vehicle had been found but she was still missing.

In the time since, relatives and friends took to social media to ask for the public’s help in finding Marquez, mentioning a man she may have been with the day she disappeared.

By Thursday afternoon, people were sending condolences to the family.

“I had been praying for her safe return,” one person wrote.

A friend called Marquez “a beautiful person” in a post.

“She didn’t deserve this, her parents don’t deserve this … if only I could have got one last hug, or I could hear your voice one last time,” the friend wrote.