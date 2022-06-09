 ABQ woman found slain weeks after disappearance - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ woman found slain weeks after disappearance

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A BCSO flyer sent out in April after Yasmin Marquez was reported missing from Albuquerque. (BCSO)

A missing Albuquerque woman was found slain last month somewhere in Sandoval County.

Ramon Martinez, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the remains of 20-year-old Yasmin Marquez were found on May 26 in an open field and homicide detectives are investigating. The discovery came more than a month after Marquez was reported missing.

“Her next of kin has been notified, and the investigation is still active and ongoing,” he said. Martinez did not say how Marquez died, who found her or where she was found in Sandoval County, which encompasses nearly 4,000 square miles.

“I don’t have that information at this time. As soon as it becomes available it will be released,” Martinez said in response to multiple emailed questions Thursday.

BCSO asked for the public’s help in finding Marquez on April 15, calling her an “endangered missing person.” On April 19, the agency posted to Facebook that Marquez was possibly with a person who “was armed and dangerous.”

“Information provided leads law enforcement to be concerned for her safety,” the post read. In the comments section, the agency said Marquez’s vehicle had been found but she was still missing.

In the time since, relatives and friends took to social media to ask for the public’s help in finding Marquez, mentioning a man she may have been with the day she disappeared.

By Thursday afternoon, people were sending condolences to the family.

“I had been praying for her safe return,” one person wrote.

A friend called Marquez “a beautiful person” in a post.

“She didn’t deserve this, her parents don’t deserve this … if only I could have got one last hug, or I could hear your voice one last time,” the friend wrote.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » ABQ woman found slain weeks after disappearance

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
ABQ woman found slain weeks after disappearance
ABQnews Seeker
A missing Albuquerque woman was found ... A missing Albuquerque woman was found slain last month somewhere in Sandoval County. Ramon Martinez, a Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office spokesman, said the remains ...
2
New Mexico reports gas capture rates
ABQnews Seeker
More than a year after New ... More than a year after New Mexico banned routine venting and flaring of natural gas, the public can now see how much gas energy ...
3
Woman arrested in 2019 homicide in ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
Detectives arrested a woman accused of ... Detectives arrested a woman accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend during a fight in 2019 at an apartment complex in Southeast Albuquerque. Jasminn Obleton, ...
4
BCSO confirms additional homicides from April
ABQnews Seeker
The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office on ... The Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office on Thursday confirmed they are investigating two homicides from April. So far the agency has investigated ten homicides this ...
5
More than 2,000 ex-independents voted in NM primary election
ABQnews Seeker
Most New Mexico independent voters opted ... Most New Mexico independent voters opted to stay unaffiliated — and not sign up with a major political party in order to cast a ...
6
Albuquerque city councilor buys Corrales Comment
ABQnews Seeker
The Corrales Comment has been sold ... The Corrales Comment has been sold to Albuquerque city councilor and newspaper publisher Pat Davis. Owner and founder Jeff Radford, a journalistic icon in ...
7
New vice president of student affairs 'honored' to join ...
ABQnews Seeker
Eric Scott aims to make college ... Eric Scott aims to make college life positive, welcoming and inclusive
8
Man found shot to death at apartment in NE ...
ABQnews Seeker
A man was found fatally shot ... A man was found fatally shot overnight at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque. Lt. Ray Del Greco, with the Albuquerque Police Department, said ...
9
Keller tests positive for COVID
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested ... Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller has tested positive for COVID-19, his office announced Thursday morning. The mayor tested positive earlier this week and “has been ...