Maddux to throw out first pitch at Wednesday Isotopes game

Baseball Hall of Famer and four-time Cy Young Award winner Greg Maddux will be in Albuquerque Wednesday to throw out the first pitch for the Isotopes’ 6:35 p.m. home game vs. Salt Lake as part of his participation in a book tour.

Maddux is joining photographer Jean Fruth and former Baseball Hall of Fame President Jeff Idelson in promoting Fruth’s book “Grassroots Baseball: Route 66” as part of their “Grassroots Baseball Day” event at Isotopes Park.

Organizers say Maddux also will take part in a meet and greet and photo op at Isotopes Park exclusive to fans who a) attend the Wednesday game and b) purchase in advance a pre-signed copy of the book, which can be picked up at the stadium. It is available on the Isotopes’ website (abqisotopes.com) with a list price of $70.

The book tour is finding its way to local ballparks and galleries in towns along Route 66. Other former major leaguers are taking part at other stops.

Maddux 56, pitched in the majors from 1986 through 2008, 23 seasons, with the Chicago Cubs, Atlanta Braves, Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres. He won the Cy Young awards in consecutive seasons (1992-95) and earned a World Series ring with the Braves in 1995.

Fruth and Idelson co-founded Grassroots Baseball in 2019, per a press release, to “promote and celebrate the amateur game around the globe, with a focus on growing interest and participation at the youngest levels.” The statement says net proceeds from the book will go back into the Grassroots Baseball program.