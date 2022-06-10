PGA punishes players gone to LIV; local golfers react

Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson launched tee shots in the Saudi-funded golf league on Thursday, and it wasn’t long before the PGA Tour said its players who took part were no longer welcome, even if they already had resigned.

PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan held a hard line on his pledge that players could choose one tour or the other, but not both.

Those who had resigned from the PGA Tour – Graeme McDowell said he did so 30 minutes before he teed off – were no longer eligible on any PGA Tour circuit. Those who remained members, such as Mickelson, were suspended.

“These players have made their choice or their own financial-based reasons,” Monahan said in a memo to his membership. “But they can’t demand the same PGA Tour membership benefits, considerations, opportunities and platform as you.”

Ian Poulter said he would appeal the ruling. McDowell said he wanted to “keep the high moral ground” by resigning to try to keep litigation to a minimum. He thinks suspensions are a healthy way to go about business.

Mickelson had nothing to say except that he didn’t want to talk about the PGA Tour in his first tournament in four months, only to confirm he will play all eight of the LIV events, five of which will be in the United States.

When told that people were interested in his situation, Mickelson replied, “I’m very flattered so many people are interested.”

Glen Millican, the University of New Mexico men’s coach, is among the many in Albuquerque who are interested.

“This new golf league sure has shaken things up,” Millican said by phone from Arizona, where he is scouting a youth event. “They have everyone talking about golf now – even the casual fan.”

Several golfers at Arroyo del Oso Golf Course on Thursday were talking about the PGA Tour’s actions toward the LIV players.

“I thought it was harsh,” Rio Rancho resident Gilbert Espinosa said of the suspensions. “I think it was an overreaction. The PGA Tour has never been challenged before. Now there’s somebody that has given an opportunity to play, and I don’t have a problem with it. I know there are the political issues with the Saudis, but I don’t know if you want to drag politics into sports. I always think they should try to keep them separated.”

Still to be determined is whether those players are ever welcome back. For now, Monahan made it clear that the suspensions include the Presidents Cup – the International team (countries outside Europe) is determined by the world ranking.

Monahan said the players who resigned will have their names removed from the PGA Tour standings – FedEx Cup and Presidents Cup – after this week. He said the tour will make sure those who haven’t resigned will not affect rankings on various lists of tour players.

The USGA already has said eligible players can still compete in the U.S. Open next week. The PGA Tour does not run the majors.

PGA champion Justin Thomas and four-time major champion Rory McIlroy welcomed the decision from the tour stop this week at the Canadian Open.

“I think anybody that’s shocked clearly hasn’t been listening to the message that Jay and everybody’s been putting out,” Thomas said. “They took that risk going into it, whether they thought it was a risk or not.”

Ten players have resigned from the PGA Tour, a list that includes Johnson and Sergio Garcia. Mickelson, who has lifetime membership with 45 PGA Tour titles, is among those who has not.

“I think slightly less of them for playing in LIV events,” said Albuquerque resident Tyson Holder as he walked toward the No. 1 tee box at ADO. “If I was a PGA Tour golfer, I would chase some money. Should they be looked upon a little less? Maybe because of the politics involved, yes. And, for how high a profile the PGA Tour is, yes.”

Holder said he is very interested to see who wins in the LIV event this week and he plans to watch.

LIV Golf, run by Greg Norman and funded by Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund, responded to the tour’s decision by calling it vindictive and divisive.

“It’s troubling that the tour, an organization dedicated to creating opportunities for golfers to play the game, is the entity blocking golfers from playing,” LIV Golf said. “This certainly is not the last word on this topic. The era of free agency is beginning as we are proud to have a full field of players joining us in London, and beyond.”

At issue is players competing without a conflicting event release from the PGA Tour.

“I think those guys are independent contractors,” Espinosa said. “I know they are members of the PGA Tour but they are not under a contract. They have guys who play other tours. Unless they hold them to a contract where they pay them every week or every year, like baseball or the NFL, I have no problem with them going off and playing another tour.”

Millican said the game of golf is moving in the right direction with the increase in prize money serving as potential motivation to improve play. The attention golf has been receiving over the rival league issues isn’t bad either.

“I think this is the first time there is true competition between two tours,” Millican said. “It’ll be interesting to see what happens. It’s a new concept in our sport.”

Derek Gutierrez, PGA General Manager/Director of Golf at Santa Ana Golf Club, Inc., declined to comment, as did Sun Country Golf House executive director Cory Armstrong. Gutierrez is PGA of America National Board Director for District 12.

The Journal’s Steve Virgen contributed to this report.