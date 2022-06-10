 Journal announces sport-by-sport prep metro athletes of 2021-22 - Albuquerque Journal

Journal announces sport-by-sport prep metro athletes of 2021-22

By ABQJournal News Staff

After all the games have been played, the matches have been fought, and the races have been run, it’s time to identify the metro area’s best of the best for the 2021-22 high school academic calendar.

The initial phase of that difficult labor — the choices aren’t always easy for Journal high school sports savant James Yodice — is revealed in this day’s sports section with the 20 athletes of the year, identified by sport and dating back to last fall. From soccer, football and cross country in the fall through baseball, softball and track and field in the spring, the choices are revealed here.

Saturday, the Journal announces and profiles its selection for the year’s metro-area overall male athlete of the year.

And Sunday, the Journal does the same for its overall female athlete of the year.

