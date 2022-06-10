 Mistrust of Forest Service has been an obstacle - Albuquerque Journal

Mistrust of Forest Service has been an obstacle

By Alicia Inez Guzmán / Searchlight New Mexico

Land grants are inextricably woven into the fabric of northern New Mexico, where heirs trace their lineage to the Spanish foot soldiers, Indigenous cautivos (slaves), people of mixed descent and Pueblo peoples who settled the edges of a colonial empire.

The forests saw a lot in the intervening years, including ongoing protests over how the U.S. Forest Service exercised its power. Tensions rose so high that armed dissidents stormed the Tierra Amarilla Courthouse in 1966, an incident that so surprised the USFS that the agency launched a study to investigate.

“The hard facts are that many of the villagers’ understanding of Forest Service management objectives, regulations, and policies is harshly at odds with their own concept of how things should be,” the report concluded. Mistrust, it went on, was the greatest obstacle.

Critics today still see the agency’s relationship with locals as shaky and, like the forest, in need of mending.

“Unhealthy forests look like the USFS almost everywhere,” said Joaquin Arguello, a vocal proponent of collaborative forest thinning initiatives, alongside his father, David Arguello.

 

David is a member of the Cerro Negro Forest Council, which manages a community thinning project in the Carson National Forest that is based on the tenets of acequia stewardship. Until there is more community forestry, Joaquin argued, “it all looks unhealthy because there is no bond with the land.”

Santa Fe National Forest has made progress along these lines, including recent efforts like the Southwest Jemez Mountains Collaborative Forest Landscape Restoration Project and a similar project in the Rio Chama area. But the region where the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon fire has been most destructive hasn’t seen thinning on a large enough scale, in part because of USFS budget cuts, experts said.

Thinning wouldn’t necessarily stop a fire from starting or spreading, said Matthew Hurteau, professor of ecology at University of New Mexico – especially with 70-mile-per-hour wind gusts, drought, climate change and lack of snowpack. But if practiced full throttle, it could lessen the fire’s most devastating impacts.

Given all the troubles, one local USFS employee predicted 10 years ago that a major conflagration would occur in the area where fires have now been on a two-month rampage.

“It’s not if, but when we get a large wildfire in the Gallinas canyon,” Steve Romero, U.S. Forest Service ranger for the Pecos/Las Vegas district, said in 2012, on a tour of the Gallinas watershed.

“We anticipate it could be catastrophic.”

Alicia Inez Guzmán, Searchlight New Mexico

 

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Mistrust of Forest Service has been an obstacle

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
UNM Lobos, Dallas Cowboys football legend Don Perkins dies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Football great returned to Albuquerque after ... Football great returned to Albuquerque after retiring from the NFL
2
FEMA expands aid, other assistance in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
More than $2.9M has been approved ... More than $2.9M has been approved to help those affected by the fires
3
Cochiti third-grader thanks firefighters
ABQnews Seeker
Boy's care packages sent to crews ... Boy's care packages sent to crews battling Cerro Pelado Fire
4
ABQ woman arrested in 2019 shooting of boyfriend
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect charged with murder, conspiracy Suspect charged with murder, conspiracy
5
New Mexico reports gas capture rates
ABQnews Seeker
More than a year after New ... More than a year after New Mexico banned routine venting and flaring of natural gas, the public can now see how much gas energy ...
6
Yazzie-Martinez council pushes to include ‘at risk’ voices in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Recent progress made toward inclusion at ... Recent progress made toward inclusion at APS
7
ABQ woman found slain weeks after her disappearance
ABQnews Seeker
The 20-year-old's remains were found in ... The 20-year-old's remains were found in an open field in Sandoval County
8
Mistrust of Forest Service has been an obstacle
ABQnews Seeker
Tierra Amarilla Courthouse raid part of ... Tierra Amarilla Courthouse raid part of tense history
9
CROWNING FURY
ABQnews Seeker
NM wildfire reignites long-standing tensions between ... NM wildfire reignites long-standing tensions between locals, Forest Service