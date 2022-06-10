Cochiti third-grader thanks firefighters

This spring, 8-year-old Leighton Mody watched the Cerro Pelado Fire erupt.

He lives on the Cochiti Pueblo and knew he had to thank the men and women who were working long days to battle the flames.

With the help of his family, Mody put together care packages and included a hand-written letter in each one.

“They said, ‘Thank you for your service. Firefighters rock. I love you,’ ” said Mody.

KOAT-TV will spotlight Mody as part of its “The Good News Files” feature Friday.

The gifts touched the crew deeply and Mody was invited to their incident command base. When he got there, the firefighters gave him a wildland firefighter’s coat signed by all of the crew. Mody was also given a “Certificate of Awesomeness.”

“I wasn’t expecting it. It made me feel happy,” the soon-to-be third grader told KOAT.

