 NCAA track and field: Two Lobos reach steeplechase finals - Albuquerque Journal

NCAA track and field: Two Lobos reach steeplechase finals

By ABQJournal News Staff

EUGENE, Ore. — University of New Mexico athletes Elise Thorner and Adva Cohen both qualified for Saturday’s 3,000-meter women’s steeplechase final by virtue of their performances in Thursday’s semifinals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships.

Thorner’s time of 9 minutes, 43 seconds was ninth best, and Cohen is the last of 12 who advance. She ran a 9:45.18. UNM and Oregon State are the lone schools with two runners in Saturday’s 3:54 p.m. MT final.

Elsewhere, Lobo Stephanie Parson’s 1,500-meter time of 4:14.58 Thursday was a scant. 0.15 of a second from qualifying for Saturday’s final. Lobo teammate Abbe Goldstein (4:25.25) ran 21st best of 24 semifinal runners, half of whom advance.

And in the 10,000 final, UNM’s Amezlia Mazza-Downie finished ninth with a time of 33:31.99 and Emma Heckel was 14th at 33:43.01.

UNM’s Rivaldo Leacock is in action Friday in the 400 meter hurdles final at 8:27 p.m.

