 New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines - Albuquerque Journal

New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

By Morgan Lee / Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. — A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to November’s mid-term election.

Otero County’s three-member commission includes Cowboys for Trump co-founder Couy Griffin, who ascribes to unsubstantiated theories that former President Donald Trump won the 2020 election. Griffin was convicted of illegally entering restricted U.S. Capitol grounds — though not the building — amid the riots on Jan. 6, 2021.

The commission voted unanimously Thursday to recount ballots from this week’s statewide primary election by hand, remove state-mandated ballot drop boxes that facilitate absentee voting and discontinue the use of vote tabulation machines in the general election.

The initiatives were proposed by Griffin and drew support from an advocacy group for “forensic” election reviews that has combed through Otero County election records and canvassed local addresses for registered voters in search of discrepancies in the 2020 election.

New Mexico uses paper ballots that can be double-checked later in all elections, and also relies on tabulation machines to rapidly tally votes while minimizing human error. Tabulation equipment is subject to precertification and election results are audited by random samplings to verify levels of accuracy.

Though Trump won nearly 62% of the vote in Otero County in 2020, county commissioners say they are not satisfied with results of the state’s risk-limiting audit of the vote count nor assurances by their Republican county clerk that elections this year will be accurate.

Otero County Attorney R.B. Nichols said the commission’s vote to get rid of vote tabulating machines and drop boxes is not binding on the county clerk. He warned commissioners that there are no provisions for a full hand recount in New Mexico’s election code, and that moving forward would likely involve going to court to vet supportive documents.

He said the expense of even a partial recount would fall on the county if no irregularities are found.

Alex Curtas, a spokesperson for the secretary of state’s office, said the commission appears to be reaching beyond its authority, in conflict with the state election code and other statutes.

County Commissioner Vickie Marquardt said she is not satisfied that future elections will be secure.

“Everybody keeps talking about the 2020 election and overturning the election,” said Marquardt. “I am about the 2022 election and the 2024 election and the 2026. If we don’t find out what’s going on we’ll never know.”

The county commission abandoned a professional contract for a review of the 2020 election amid a U.S. House committee investigation into potential voter intimidation by door-to-door canvassers with intrusive questions about voting. But the review has persisted without contract under the work of David Clements and his wife Erin Clements with the support of the commission.

David Clements, a former public prosecutor and conservative public speaker, pressured the commission Thursday to demand access to the vote tabulators and computer coding for the machines to check whether there is a way to connect the machines to the internet and for other vulnerabilities.

“We don’t dispute that under the election code the secretary of state can select voting machines,” said David Clements, who bills himself as a traveling salesman for forensic election audits. “The question is what effect does it have on this commission to use something they know is not trustworthy. … At that point you all become culpable.”

State election regulators say it is wrong and misleading to suggest that vote tabulators are connected to the internet or other computer networks.

“It has become a popular point of disinformation to suggest that New Mexico’s vote tabulators are compromised because they are connected to the internet,” the agency said on its “rumor versus reality” website that aims to deter disinformation about elections. “Our air-gapped counting systems ensure that vote tabulators are never connected to the internet.”

Griffin is not running reelection or other office as his term expires this year.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count machines

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Republican-led county commission in southern ... A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to November's ...
2
FEMA expands aid, other assistance in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
More than $2.9M has been approved ... More than $2.9M has been approved to help those affected by the fires
3
Cochiti third-grader thanks firefighters
ABQnews Seeker
Boy's care packages sent to crews ... Boy's care packages sent to crews battling Cerro Pelado Fire
4
UNM Lobos, Dallas Cowboys football legend Don Perkins dies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Football great returned to Albuquerque after ... Football great returned to Albuquerque after retiring from the NFL
5
ABQ woman arrested in 2019 shooting of boyfriend
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect charged with murder, conspiracy Suspect charged with murder, conspiracy
6
New Mexico reports gas capture rates
ABQnews Seeker
More than a year after New ... More than a year after New Mexico banned routine venting and flaring of natural gas, the public can now see how much gas energy ...
7
Yazzie-Martinez council pushes to include ‘at risk’ voices in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Recent progress made toward inclusion at ... Recent progress made toward inclusion at APS
8
ABQ woman found slain weeks after her disappearance
ABQnews Seeker
The 20-year-old's remains were found in ... The 20-year-old's remains were found in an open field in Sandoval County
9
Mistrust of Forest Service has been an obstacle
ABQnews Seeker
Tierra Amarilla Courthouse raid part of ... Tierra Amarilla Courthouse raid part of tense history