 Ruidoso, state earmark $150K to help promote post-fire tourism - Albuquerque Journal

Ruidoso, state earmark $150K to help promote post-fire tourism

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

Leticia Liscano, a resident of Lubbock, Texas, takes a break from walking the Ruidoso strip in the summer of 2020 to FaceTime her granddaughter. (Anthony Jackson/Journal)

The Village of Ruidoso and the New Mexico Tourism Department have teamed up to promote travel to the southern New Mexico town just a month after the McBride Fire was 100% contained.

The village and state have earmarked a combined $150,000 to target tourists from the West Texas market, which is the state with the largest influx of travelers to Ruidoso.

“Due to the high risk of wildfires, access to the trails is restricted; however, there is still such beauty to see here in Ruidoso,” Village of Ruidoso Director of Tourism Elizabeth Ritter said. “Our resilience as a community is inspiring and we are excited for visitors to come experience all that Ruidoso has to offer.”

Representatives from the Tourism Department visited the mountain town in late May to share information on the department’s programs, according to a news release. And in early May, NMTD representatives had also met with the community to “hear questions, concerns and ideas.”

The McBride Fire, which began in early April, burned more than 6,000 acres, destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two residents. The fire was 100% contained by early May.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Ruidoso, state earmark $150K to help promote post-fire tourism

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Ruidoso, state earmark $150K to help promote post-fire tourism
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal The ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal The Village of Ruidoso and the New Mexico Tourism Departme ...
2
New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Republican-led county commission in southern ... A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to November's ...
3
UNM Lobos, Dallas Cowboys football legend Don Perkins dies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Football great returned to Albuquerque after ... Football great returned to Albuquerque after retiring from the NFL
4
FEMA expands aid, other assistance in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
More than $2.9M has been approved ... More than $2.9M has been approved to help those affected by the fires
5
Cochiti third-grader thanks firefighters
ABQnews Seeker
Boy's care packages sent to crews ... Boy's care packages sent to crews battling Cerro Pelado Fire
6
ABQ woman arrested in 2019 shooting of boyfriend
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect charged with murder, conspiracy Suspect charged with murder, conspiracy
7
New Mexico reports gas capture rates
ABQnews Seeker
More than a year after New ... More than a year after New Mexico banned routine venting and flaring of natural gas, the public can now see how much gas energy ...
8
Yazzie-Martinez council pushes to include ‘at risk’ voices in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Recent progress made toward inclusion at ... Recent progress made toward inclusion at APS
9
ABQ woman found slain weeks after her disappearance
ABQnews Seeker
The 20-year-old's remains were found in ... The 20-year-old's remains were found in an open field in Sandoval County