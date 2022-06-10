Ruidoso, state earmark $150K to help promote post-fire tourism

The Village of Ruidoso and the New Mexico Tourism Department have teamed up to promote travel to the southern New Mexico town just a month after the McBride Fire was 100% contained.

The village and state have earmarked a combined $150,000 to target tourists from the West Texas market, which is the state with the largest influx of travelers to Ruidoso.

“Due to the high risk of wildfires, access to the trails is restricted; however, there is still such beauty to see here in Ruidoso,” Village of Ruidoso Director of Tourism Elizabeth Ritter said. “Our resilience as a community is inspiring and we are excited for visitors to come experience all that Ruidoso has to offer.”

Representatives from the Tourism Department visited the mountain town in late May to share information on the department’s programs, according to a news release. And in early May, NMTD representatives had also met with the community to “hear questions, concerns and ideas.”

The McBride Fire, which began in early April, burned more than 6,000 acres, destroyed more than 200 homes and killed two residents. The fire was 100% contained by early May.