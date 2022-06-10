I-25 will be ‘significantly impacted’ in ABQ by Biden’s visit

Authorities said Interstate 25 will be shut down twice on Saturday as President Biden travels through Albuquerque for a briefing on wildfires in the northern part of the state.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the department will provide traffic control when the presidential motorcade travels through Albuquerque to and from the briefing. He did not give specific times for the closures.

“I-25 will be significantly impacted,” Gallegos said. “There will be no parking allowed along the route for the President’s motorcade. Parked cars will be towed.”

He said other events, like the ABQ Pride Parade, will also result in road closures and traffic delays on Saturday.