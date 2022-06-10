 I-25 will be 'significantly impacted' in ABQ by Biden's visit - Albuquerque Journal

I-25 will be ‘significantly impacted’ in ABQ by Biden’s visit

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Authorities said Interstate 25 will be shut down twice on Saturday as President Biden travels through Albuquerque for a briefing on wildfires in the northern part of the state.

Gilbert Gallegos, an Albuquerque police spokesman, said the department will provide traffic control when the presidential motorcade travels through Albuquerque to and from the briefing. He did not give specific times for the closures.

“I-25 will be significantly impacted,” Gallegos said. “There will be no parking allowed along the route for the President’s motorcade. Parked cars will be towed.”

He said other events, like the ABQ Pride Parade, will also result in road closures and traffic delays on Saturday.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » I-25 will be ‘significantly impacted’ in ABQ by Biden’s visit

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Crews battling wildfire north of El Rito
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters are working to suppress a ... Firefighters are working to suppress a blaze on Friday in the Carson National Forest. Carson National Forest spokesman Zach Behrens said the Midnight Fire ...
2
NM awarded $2.8M to address disparities in unemployment benefits
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is one of seven ... New Mexico is one of seven states awarded grant money from the U.S. Department of Labor to address disparities in unemployment benefits, according to ...
3
I-25 will be 'significantly impacted' in ABQ by Biden's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities said Interstate 25 will be ... Authorities said Interstate 25 will be shut down twice on Saturday as President Biden travels through Albuquerque for a briefing on wildfires in the ...
4
Ruidoso, state earmark $150K to help promote post-fire tourism
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal The ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal The Village of Ruidoso and the New Mexico Tourism Departme ...
5
New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Republican-led county commission in southern ... A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to November's ...
6
Cochiti third-grader thanks firefighters
ABQnews Seeker
Boy's care packages sent to crews ... Boy's care packages sent to crews battling Cerro Pelado Fire
7
UNM Lobos, Dallas Cowboys football legend Don Perkins dies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Football great returned to Albuquerque after ... Football great returned to Albuquerque after retiring from the NFL
8
FEMA expands aid, other assistance in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
More than $2.9M has been approved ... More than $2.9M has been approved to help those affected by the fires
9
ABQ woman arrested in 2019 shooting of boyfriend
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect charged with murder, conspiracy Suspect charged with murder, conspiracy