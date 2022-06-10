 NM awarded $2.8M to address disparities in unemployment benefits - Albuquerque Journal

NM awarded $2.8M to address disparities in unemployment benefits

By Matthew Narvaiz / Journal Staff Writer

New Mexico is one of seven states awarded grant money from the U.S. Department of Labor to address disparities in unemployment benefits, according to a news release from the federal department.

The state is set to receive about $2.8 million with the grant funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act that went into effect last year. The funding is being delivered through the department’s Employment and Training Administration, according to the release.

The grant money that the state was awarded allows community partners to “conduct outreach and provide resources and training to marginalized communities” such as racial and ethnic minorities, women, individuals with disabilities and LGBTQI+ members.

Other states that received funding include: Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington, according to the department.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » NM awarded $2.8M to address disparities in unemployment benefits

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Crews battling wildfire north of El Rito
ABQnews Seeker
Firefighters are working to suppress a ... Firefighters are working to suppress a blaze on Friday in the Carson National Forest. Carson National Forest spokesman Zach Behrens said the Midnight Fire ...
2
NM awarded $2.8M to address disparities in unemployment benefits
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico is one of seven ... New Mexico is one of seven states awarded grant money from the U.S. Department of Labor to address disparities in unemployment benefits, according to ...
3
I-25 will be 'significantly impacted' in ABQ by Biden's ...
ABQnews Seeker
Authorities said Interstate 25 will be ... Authorities said Interstate 25 will be shut down twice on Saturday as President Biden travels through Albuquerque for a briefing on wildfires in the ...
4
Ruidoso, state earmark $150K to help promote post-fire tourism
ABQnews Seeker
Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal The ... Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal The Village of Ruidoso and the New Mexico Tourism Departme ...
5
New Mexico county wants to halt use of vote-count ...
ABQnews Seeker
A Republican-led county commission in southern ... A Republican-led county commission in southern New Mexico is seeking to change the way ballots are collected and counted in the run-up to November's ...
6
Cochiti third-grader thanks firefighters
ABQnews Seeker
Boy's care packages sent to crews ... Boy's care packages sent to crews battling Cerro Pelado Fire
7
UNM Lobos, Dallas Cowboys football legend Don Perkins dies ...
ABQnews Seeker
Football great returned to Albuquerque after ... Football great returned to Albuquerque after retiring from the NFL
8
FEMA expands aid, other assistance in New Mexico
ABQnews Seeker
More than $2.9M has been approved ... More than $2.9M has been approved to help those affected by the fires
9
ABQ woman arrested in 2019 shooting of boyfriend
ABQnews Seeker
Suspect charged with murder, conspiracy Suspect charged with murder, conspiracy