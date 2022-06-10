NM awarded $2.8M to address disparities in unemployment benefits

New Mexico is one of seven states awarded grant money from the U.S. Department of Labor to address disparities in unemployment benefits, according to a news release from the federal department.

The state is set to receive about $2.8 million with the grant funding coming from the American Rescue Plan Act that went into effect last year. The funding is being delivered through the department’s Employment and Training Administration, according to the release.

The grant money that the state was awarded allows community partners to “conduct outreach and provide resources and training to marginalized communities” such as racial and ethnic minorities, women, individuals with disabilities and LGBTQI+ members.

Other states that received funding include: Maine, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Washington, according to the department.