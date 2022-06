Firefighters are working to suppress a blaze on Friday in the Carson National Forest.

Carson National Forest spokesman Zach Behrens said the Midnight Fire is 60 acres, 0% contained, and burning near Forest Road 172 in Potrero Canyon.

He said the fire was first reported Thursday at 7:45 p.m. and there are no structures threatened or evacuations ordered “at this time.”

“As of Friday afternoon, approximately 200 people are assigned to suppression efforts on the ground and in the air,” Behrens said.