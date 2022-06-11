 Armed man arrested after drug-trafficking sting - Albuquerque Journal

Armed man arrested after drug-trafficking sting

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

A fully-loaded AR-15 rifle seized during an undercover operation into fentanyl distribution last week in Albuquerque. (Source: Albuquerque Police Department)

Authorities say a man was caught with a fully-loaded rifle after selling an undercover agent thousands of fentanyl pills Wednesday in Albuquerque.

Juan Luevano is charged federally with distributing fentanyl and carrying a firearm during a drug-trafficking crime.

Authorities say the operation nabbed the 29-year-old with a loaded AR-15 rifle, thousands of fentanyl pills, $20,000, heroin and cannabis. Luevano was arrested Wednesday and booked into the federal holding facility in Cibola County.

Rebecca Atkins, an Albuquerque police spokeswoman, said Luevano and his wife own the Chenelle’s Beauty Supply on the West Side.

A woman who answered the phone Thursday said that’s not true.

“I own my own business. This business is named after me; he ain’t no owner,” she told the Journal, declining to give her name. “I’m not saying he don’t work here, but I’m not saying he does.”

The woman said she didn’t want her business involved “in any of this.”

By Friday morning, the store’s Facebook profile had been deleted.

According to a criminal complaint filed in U.S. District Court:

The Drug Enforcement Administration began investigating Luevano’s alleged drug-trafficking activities in late May. On May 31, an undercover agent paid Luevano $11,900 for 4,050 fentanyl pills during a meet in Northeast Albuquerque.

The undercover agent bought more drugs from Luevano on Wednesday before authorities took him into custody. Agents found nearly 300 fentanyl pills in Luevano’s car, along with a fully-loaded AR-15 rifle under the driver’s seat.

Agents then searched Luevano’s home, and found more fentanyl pills, handgun parts, ammunition, heroin and 10 pounds of cannabis.

