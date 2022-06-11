 Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated - Albuquerque Journal

Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated

By Associated Press

UVALDE, Texas — Alexandria Aniyah Rubio was opinionated like her mother, and she played basketball and softball like her father. When she got older, she wanted to go to college on a softball scholarship and to become an attorney.

Lexi, as she was known to family and friends, was among the 19 children and two teachers who were shot to death during the May 24 attack at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde. Her family asked mourners to wear bright colors to Lexi’s funeral on Saturday at the First Baptist Church in Uvalde because Lexi loved them.

Lexi wanted to major in math one day at St. Mary’s University in San Antonio, where her mother is a student, the family said in an obituary posted on a funeral home’s website. They described her as “sarcastic, but caring, giving.”

“When she knew she was right — she so often was — she stood her ground,” her mother, Kimberly Mata-Rubio, said Wednesday during a congressional hearing on gun safety. “She was firm, direct, voice unwavering.”

She also described her daughter as “intelligent, compassionate and athletic.”

Mata-Rubio is a reporter at the local newspaper and Lexi’s father is a Uvalde County sheriff’s deputy. During the hearing in Washington, they urged Congress to pass tougher gun laws, including one that would raise the age to buy guns like the one used in the attack to 21.

“We stand for Lexi, and as her voice, we demand action,” her mother said.

Lexi admired Democratic U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, her obituary said. Her parents told The New York Times that they turned down an invitation to meet with Texas’ Republican governor, Greg Abbott.

“My first thought was, ‘My Lexi doesn’t even like him,'” Mata-Rubio told The Times. “She was really little, but we talked about this stuff at home.”

___

Find more AP coverage of the Uvalde school shooting: https://apnews.com/hub/uvalde-school-shooting

Home » News » Nation » Slain Uvalde girl remembered as caring and opinionated

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
NM man among five killed in California Marine aircraft ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pilots, crew were participating in training ... Pilots, crew were participating in training aboard Osprey tiltrotor aircraft
2
'We're against the clock'
ABQnews Seeker
Northern NM towns prepare for post-fire ... Northern NM towns prepare for post-fire floods
3
AG must pay $40K for withholding requested record
ABQnews Seeker
Agency waited a year to produce ... Agency waited a year to produce letter accusing ex-APD chief
4
Ethics Commission wants NM disclosure law enforced
ABQnews Seeker
Demand letters sent to 155 who ... Demand letters sent to 155 who haven't filed income information
5
US inflation at new 40-year high as price increases ...
Money
The prices of gas, food and ... The prices of gas, food and most other goods and services jumped in May, raising inflation to a new four-decade high and giving American ...
6
NM county wants to ditch vote-count machines
2022 election
Ballots from the statewide primary election ... Ballots from the statewide primary election will be recounted by hand
7
NM count in 2020 Census rated most accurate in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Review will ensure that the state ... Review will ensure that the state gets the funding it is entitled to
8
Ruidoso, state earmark $150K to boost post-fire tourism
ABQnews Seeker
Despite access to trails being restricted, ... Despite access to trails being restricted, the area offers a lot to see and do
9
Expect delays on I-25 for presidential motorcade
ABQnews Seeker
Freeway will be shut down twice ... Freeway will be shut down twice on Saturday as President Biden travels through Albuquerque
10
BioPark baby Bulan named for lunar eclipse
ABQnews Seeker
Sumatran orangutans are ‘critically endangered,’ with ... Sumatran orangutans are ‘critically endangered,’ with only about 7,500 living in the wild