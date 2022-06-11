Solar energy conference to take place at UNM

The American Solar Energy Society will host its 51st Annual National Solar Conference, “SOLAR 2022”, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 21 through 24 at the University of New Mexico and online, according to a news release.

The theme of the conference is “Energy Transition with Economic Justice.” ASES is partnering with its local chapter, the New Mexico Solar Energy Association, the release said.

Speakers will include: Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham; U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich; Jonathan Nez, president of the Navajo Nation; Ron Darnell, senior vice president for public policy at Public Service Company of New Mexico; Dave Renné, past president of the International Solar Energy Society; Shalanda Baker, secretarial advisor on equity and deputy director for Energy Justice at the Department of Energy; Wahleah Johns, director of the U.S. DOE Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs; Nicole Sitaraman, deputy director, Office of Public Participation at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; Ed Mazria, founder of Architecture 2030; Sandra Begay, principal member of the technical staff at Sandia National Laboratories; Dan Arvizu, New Mexico State University chancellor; and Gigi Goldman and Hal Aronson co-founders of We Share Solar. The opening reception will feature local poets and a presentation from Noam Chomsky.

The cost of the full conference $760 for in-person or $380 for a virtual pass. There is a 15% discount for basic ASES members, a 25% discount for professional and business members and a 70% discount for students. There also will be a one-day pass option.

Registration closes June 20. Details are available at ases.site-ym.com/event/solar2022.