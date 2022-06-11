Spreading the love: NY-style bagel shop to open in ABQ

David Kaufman and Peter Falk are opening a New York-style bagel shop at 2500 Central SW near the El Vado Motel. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Kaufman’s Coffee and Bagels will serve up a variety of coffee-based drinks using coffee beans locally roasted at Red Rock Roasters. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Kaufman’s Coffee and Bagels owners Peter Falk and David Kaufman are set to open a traditional New York-style bagel and coffee shop June 18 at 2500 Central SW. The bagels will all be handmade and come in 13 different varieties. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Diners at Kaufman’s Coffee and Bagels can peer into the kitchen and watch as bagels are handmade. (Chancey Bush/Journal) Prev 1 of 4 Next

When it comes to food, New Mexico is known for many things — green chile, salsa, even frito pie.

However, bagels of the authentic New York variety aren’t necessarily something New Mexicans typically come to expect as a culinary option.

New Yorkers David Kaufman and Peter Falk are aiming to change that with the opening of Kaufman’s Coffee and Bagels on June 18.

The new bagel shop, at 2500 Central SW near the El Vado Motel, will offer up a variety of classics like sesame seed and poppy seed, as well as non-traditional flavors like green chile cheddar and parmesan black pepper.

The idea to bring a traditional bagel shop to Albuquerque was marked by the duo’s inability to find authentic bagels like they remembered growing up and from the desire to change career paths in the pandemic.

Falk, who previously worked as a geologic consultant in the oil and gas industry, said he was toying with the idea of opening a coffee shop in Colorado, but when that became unfeasible he turned to Kaufman, his longtime friend, to come up with a new idea.

The two eventually landed on a bagel shop.

“I grew up on the East Coast, that’s where the bagel part came (from),” Falk said.

For Kaufman, opening a bagel shop made sense since he had spent his career in hospitality and restaurants after attending the Culinary Institute of America and he hadn’t yet found an authentic bagel in Albuquerque.

“I wanted to open up something in Albuquerque that’s small, that there’s a niche for,” he said.

Kaufman said the goal of the shop is to keep the menu limited to the name — coffee and bagels — and make those items well.

“We’re really gonna try to make a good cup of coffee and a good bagel,” Falk said.

All items will be made in-house and by hand using locally sourced ingredients purchased at grower’s markets or from local businesses like Red Rock Roasters for coffee.

Kaufman’s Coffee and Bagels will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, and 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Mondays.