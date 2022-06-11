Nusenda opens new Santa Fe branch

Nusenda Credit Union has opened a second branch location in New Mexico’s capital city, according to the credit union.

The new Santa Fe branch, at 502 N. Guadalupe St., opened June 6.

A third Santa Fe branch, at 5621 Herrera Drive, is also in the works, according to Nusenda. Nusenda Credit Union serves 11,000 members in Santa Fe with 240,000 members in total.

The new branch’s lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The drive-up video teller is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.