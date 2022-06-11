 Nusenda opens new Santa Fe branch - Albuquerque Journal

Nusenda opens new Santa Fe branch

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer

Nusenda Credit Union has opened a second branch location in New Mexico’s capital city, according to the credit union.

The new Santa Fe branch, at 502 N. Guadalupe St., opened June 6.

A third Santa Fe branch, at 5621 Herrera Drive, is also in the works, according to Nusenda. Nusenda Credit Union serves 11,000 members in Santa Fe with 240,000 members in total.

The new branch’s lobby is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The drive-up video teller is open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Nusenda opens new Santa Fe branch

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Nusenda opens new Santa Fe branch
ABQnews Seeker
Nusenda Credit Union has opened a ... Nusenda Credit Union has opened a second branch location in New Mexico's capital city, according to the credit union. The new Santa Fe branch, ...
2
Spreading the love: NY-style bagel shop to open in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bagels of the authentic New York ... Bagels of the authentic New York variety aren't necessarily a New Mexico hallmark. That's about to change, according to a pair planning to open ...
3
Solar energy conference to take place at UNM
ABQnews Seeker
The American Solar Energy Society will ... The American Solar Energy Society will host its 51st Annual National Solar Conference, 'SOLAR 2022', from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 21 through ...
4
NM count in 2020 Census rated most accurate in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Review will ensure that the state ... Review will ensure that the state gets the funding it is entitled to
5
El Paso Water fined in NM sewage dump
ABQnews Seeker
Company is being fined $1.2M and ... Company is being fined $1.2M and must clean up the impacted areas
6
Armed man arrested after drug-trafficking sting
ABQnews Seeker
29-year-old caught with a loaded rifle ... 29-year-old caught with a loaded rifle after selling pills to an undercover agent
7
AG must pay $40K for withholding requested record
ABQnews Seeker
Agency waited a year to produce ... Agency waited a year to produce letter accusing ex-APD chief
8
NM man among five killed in California Marine aircraft ...
ABQnews Seeker
Pilots, crew were participating in training ... Pilots, crew were participating in training aboard Osprey tiltrotor aircraft
9
BioPark baby Bulan named for lunar eclipse
ABQnews Seeker
Sumatran orangutans are ‘critically endangered,’ with ... Sumatran orangutans are ‘critically endangered,’ with only about 7,500 living in the wild