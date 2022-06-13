Do same prep — a lot — for internal interview as for any job

Dear J.T. & Dale: I have a chance to move to a new department within the company where I’ve worked for the past four years. I know the head of that department, but I have to go through the interview process. How do I best prepare for an internal interview? — Logan

J.T.: Honestly, the same way you prepare for an external one. Most people make the mistake of thinking the internal interview is more casual or easier. Do not let your guard down! Show them the same respect as if you were just starting there.

DALE: Speaking of respect, your job is to “sell” yourself; however, most people don’t understand what it takes to be a high-level B2B salesperson. The best description of such a person comes from sales trainer and author Tom Hopkins, who told me years ago that, “Most people think the best salespeople are interesting extroverts, but the best are really interested introverts.” What this means for you is that you do NOT go into the interview with your hair on fire; you go in with your curiosity on fire. Ask questions and then really listen to the answers. Ask the manager what he or she is hoping to accomplish in the next year or two, and what the ideal hire might bring to the position. They know you know the company; what they need to figure out is how well you’ll fit into their team. That’s where curiosity comes in — it’s live evidence that you’re going to respect your new teammates’ opinions and ideas.

J.T.: Further, when the interview turns to internal issues, remember that some in the new department might be worried you are bringing baggage or bad habits from your old assignment. So, be sure to ask them what skills they want you to bring from the current job, and also ask what new skills/mindsets do they want to make sure you have. Show them that you aren’t assuming you’ll get the job.

DALE: And one general comment on interview prep: When a new job can change your life, it’s wise to put in plenty of time in preparation. The big problem is that you don’t know what you don’t know about interviewing. J.T. has put together a great resource, available at her career resources site, workitdaily.com. She calls it The Ultimate Interview Prep Course. It’s not free, but it costs about what a book might cost, and if the job really matters to you, you want J.T. on your side.

Dear J.T. & Dale: Today I got an email from a recruiter for a data analyst position. Problem is, the job requires four years of very specific experience, which is two years more than I have. Plus, the job is located in Los Angeles and isn’t remote. Do these recruiters even read our profiles? Needless to say, I had to decline. I wouldn’t move to L.A. for anything. I am a New Englander, and in the Northeast I shall stay. — Kari

J.T.: I would think that this came from one of the companies that is using automated search-and-send tools to try to get random candidates interested in their jobs. These spambots will continue until the market shifts. I think you’re best off just ignoring these things. There’s no real way to get off their lists without also missing out on potential good opportunities. It’s just part of the process of job searching.

DALE: Which means the answer to your question is probably no, they don’t read profiles — some computer is doing the searching. And while that’s likely, what if that’s not the case here? So, there’s nothing to lose by sending a response in which you specify your experience and your geographic preference. That way you’re letting the recruiter know you’re willing to consider new job opportunities. Who knows? Maybe your response will click with them and bring to mind some other search they are working on. It seems that every job is in some state of flux, and that means that my favorite job market motto applies yet again: ABL, Always Be Looking.

Jeanine “J.T.” Tanner O’Donnell is a career coach and the founder of the leading career site www.workitdaily.com. Dale Dauten is founder of The Innovators’ Lab and author of a novel about H.R., “The Weary Optimist.” Please visit them at jtanddale.com, where you can send questions via email, or write to them in care of King Features Syndicate, 628 Virginia Dr., Orlando, FL 32803. (c) 2022 by King Features Syndicate Inc.