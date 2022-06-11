 Government must play its part in NM's fire recovery - Albuquerque Journal

Government must play its part in NM’s fire recovery

By U.s. Sen. Ben Ray LujÃn / new mexico democrat

In early May, my brother Jerome and I discussed the seasonal chores we needed to do on our family farm in Nambé. He wanted to do a controlled burn of our acequia – a standard practice in early summer to clear acequias of debris.

Better safe than sorry, Jerome made a quick call to the Pojoaque Valley Fire Department to confirm the conditions were right for a safe burn. The answer he got was simple: No. It’s a red flag day.

That same week, the Hermits Peak fire – which has devastated more than 318,000 acres – broke out just north of Las Vegas. This fire resulted from a prescribed burn, which went ahead based on a lower assessed risk than the one determined by my local fire station.

Clearly, the Pojoaque Valley Fire Department made a better decision on that day, and the federal government bears full liability for this fire, having underestimated the exceptional risk. With homes and lives on the line, we cannot risk a similar lapse in the future.

That’s why I have pursued every available option – both at home and in Washington – since the onset of these historic fires to support a swift recovery and to identify and address future risks.

I have met with evacuees, community leaders and first responders from Las Vegas to Mora to Los Alamos, hearing their stories and reviewing my work to help folks rebuild. I have ensured that lines of communication with officials on the ground remain open as they work to contain these fires.

My staff – some of them affected by the fires themselves – have run a robust casework operation, securing emergency resources, supporting evacuation efforts and directing families to shelters. I encourage those who need assistance to reach out to my office so that my staff, for whom I am very thankful, can help.

Legislatively, my work has focused on responding to the urgent challenges New Mexicans face today and reducing risks from wildfires in the future.

I introduced the Hermits Peak Fire Assistance Act, which is modeled after the assistance bill enacted shortly after the 2000 Cerro Grande Fire and will require the Federal Emergency Management Agency, or FEMA, to more fully compensate those who suffered injury, damage to property, or business losses due to the Hermits Peak Fire.

I also led the National Wildland Fire Risk Reduction Program Act to invest in research and development to improve our nation’s preparedness, resilience and response to wildfires. The bill also improves coordination between federal agencies and encourages input from the state, local, and tribal officials who know their communities and how to best protect them.

For weeks, our brave first responders and volunteers have run into the flames so families can safely evacuate and houses could be saved. That’s why I have strongly supported legislation, such as the Wildland Firefighter Fair Pay Act, to ensure compensation for first responders working overtime hours to control these wildfires, which do not burn on a 9-to-5 schedule.

I view all of these recovery and risk reduction efforts as simply playing my part – the natural response I learned from my family during tough times in our lives.

As New Mexico welcomes President Biden today, he will survey the damage and grieve with New Mexicans over lost homes and injured loved ones. And I look forward to discussing with him how the federal government can help New Mexicans fully rebuild, given its role in igniting the largest fire in state history.

While the president will see our communities struggle in the wake of these historic fires, he’ll also witness New Mexicans’ resilience and grit. Just as when COVID-19 hit our state hard, neighbors are helping neighbors and friends are lending hands to friends.

As shown by the President’s Major Disaster Declaration – which I helped secure – and today’s visit to Northern New Mexico, President Biden does not just join New Mexicans in grief, but also in commitment to recovery. His trip affirms ongoing federal support, following the lead of so many New Mexicans who – when disaster struck – dropped everything and asked, “How can I help?”

We must stay united and strong as we manage the recovery process in the days and months ahead. I stand with my fellow New Mexicans and will continue to do everything in my power as your senator to ensure New Mexico families get back on their feet.

To reach Sen. Luján
For help from the senator’s office, email lujan.senate.gov or call (575) 252-6188 or (202) 224-6621.
Home » Opinion » Guest Columns » Government must play its part in NM’s fire recovery

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Cochiti artisan to give instrument making demonstration at Pecos ...
Arts
Carlos Herrera, will be demonstrating native ... Carlos Herrera, will be demonstrating native drum making on Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19, at the Pecos National Historical Park visitor center ...
2
Filmed in New Mexico, Tony Hillerman's Leaphorn and Chee ...
Arts
'Dark Winds,' will premiere at 7 ... 'Dark Winds,' will premiere at 7 p.m. Sunday, June 12 on AMC.
3
Zahra Marwan brings watercolors, whimsy to her art
Arts
This year the artist published her ... This year the artist published her first children's book 'Where Butterflies Fill the Sky.'
4
Farmington artist sews with hair in expressions of outrage, ...
Arts
Rosemary Meza-DesPlas is one of 15 ... Rosemary Meza-DesPlas is one of 15 artists awarded a $50,000 Latinx Fellowship from both the Mellon Foundation and the Ford Foundation in May.
5
Fusion returns to the live stage with festival
Arts
The seven plays will be staged ... The seven plays will be staged June 16-20 at 708 First St. NW.
6
Now is the time to prune spring blooming shrubs
Arts
Spring bloomers set next spring's bloom ... Spring bloomers set next spring's bloom on new growth. If you wait too long into the season, you'll cut off all of this year's ...
7
ABQ composer receives commission from The Royal Conservatory of ...
Arts
The RCM is one of the ... The RCM is one of the largest and respected music education institutions in the world.
8
Government must play its part in NM's fire recovery
From the newspaper
In early May, my brother Jerome ... In early May, my brother Jerome and I discussed the seasonal chores we needed to do on our family fa ...
9
NM count in 2020 Census rated most accurate in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Review will ensure that the state ... Review will ensure that the state gets the funding it is entitled to