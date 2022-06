A person in custody and another is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Northeast Albuquerque.

Albuquerque police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said officers responded to a stabbing in the 600 block of Madison NE, near Washington and Lomas.

“One person was transported to the hospital and later died, another individual has been detained,” she said. “This is an active ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they are available.”

Atkins gave no other details.