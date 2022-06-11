Sports Speak Up! On Don Perkins and golf (pro, preps and UNM)

I HOPE WE ALWAYS remember Don Perkins. If you ever met him you were instantly impressed with his demeanor. He and I worked on some projects when I was with the county and he was with APD. He reached out to me when UNM Athletics made me an Honorary Letterman. The last time I saw him was 2018 and you could see he was ailing. It didn’t matter to him. He sat in The PIT on a hard bleacher and talked with me and posed for a picture. RIP Don. You are a true immortal.

— Rudy the Attorney

PAUL WEIR SAID he would keep his golf clubs in his office until the UNM basketball team received a bid to the NCAA Tournament. Unfortunately, there was no golf for Weir. Hopefully he’s able to tee it up at the 9-hole Portales Country Club (green fee less than $30). Football coach Danny Gonzales isn’t going to wait to play golf before UNM wins conference championship No. 5. Playing the famous Spyglass Hill course at Pebble Beach, CA. (green fee $415), he impressively recorded a hole-in-one. Of equal importance, however, did he ace his recruiting by replacing last season’s overrun offensive line?

— NM Old Timer

A.) IT WILL BE interesting to see the reaction of the fans when some of the players from the LIV Tour play at the upcoming U.S. Open. B.) If Phil Mickelson was reportedly paid $200 million to join this Tour, then he can afford to lose another $40 million by gambling. C.) Given this Tour’s background, maybe those idiots in the gallery will think twice about yelling out on the course “you da man” and “get in the hole.”

— Old Schooler

PHIL MICKELSON has to be one of the greatest hypocrites of our time. He criticizes the PGA Tour for “obnoxious greed, criticizes Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince for human rights violations, including the horrendous murder of Jamal Khashoggi, and then agrees to play in the Saudi sponsored and funded tour; where he and his fellow hypocrites stand to make millions from one of the most corrupt countries in the world.

— Rich, Corrales

IN SCANNING THE Metro Prep Athletes of the Year in the Journal, I was troubled to learn Cibola’s golfer, Aiden Krafft, is headed off to Oregon to play his collegiate golf. I’m sure Lobo head golf coach, Glen Milligan, is having some heartburn over that. I would have loved watching him play for 4 years at UNM.

— Bob, UNM Area