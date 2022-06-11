 Police looking for suspect in NE ABQ homicide - Albuquerque Journal

Police looking for suspect in NE ABQ homicide

By Matthew Reisen / Journal Staff Writer

Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed a person with a sawed-off shotgun late Thursday night at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Christopher Wade (New Mexico Corrections Department)

Christopher Wade, 31, is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 43-year-old Dustin Banteah.

Wade is currently serving a three-year supervised probation sentence after taking a plea deal in a 2019 domestic violence case.

Wade called his probation officer around 4 a.m. on Friday and left a message that “he was sorry,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court. New Mexico State Police found Wade’s car abandoned near Santa Rosa and received reports of a shirtless man walking along Interstate 40 in the area.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the Sun Plaza Apartment at Montgomery and Jefferson NE in Albuquerque after a 911 caller reported her neighbor was outside with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the affidavit. While on the phone, dispatchers heard a gunshot ring out followed by the woman screaming.

Police said officers found Banteah dead in a grassy area of the complex with a gunshot wound to the chest. The neighbor told police she and her boyfriend heard fighting in the apartment above them and went to check it out.

She said a woman answered the door before Banteah and Wade came out of the apartment and Wade was swinging a sawed-off shotgun around, according to the affidavit. The neighbor told police Wade said something and Banteah “freaked out,” leading to a fight in the courtyard.

Police said the neighbor went inside and her boyfriend told them he watched as Banteah ended up on the ground “taunting” Wade to shoot him. The man told police Wade then shot Banteah.

The woman in the apartment with Banteah and Wade told police they had been having a barbecue but she was too drunk to remember “too much from the night.”

Inside the apartment police found the furniture in disarray and broken glass from cannabis pipes and alcohol bottles near a pool of blood.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Police looking for suspect in NE ABQ homicide

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Police looking for suspect in NE ABQ homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Police are looking for a man ... Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed a person with a sawed-off shotgun late Thursday night at an apartment complex ...
2
Person fatally stabbed in NE ABQ
ABQnews Seeker
A person in custody and another ... A person in custody and another is dead after a stabbing Saturday in Northeast Albuquerque. Albuquerque police spokeswoman Rebecca Atkins said officers responded to ...
3
Biden: 'We have a responsibility to help this state ...
ABQnews Seeker
In his first visit to New ... In his first visit to New Mexico since becoming president, Joe Biden cleared the way for additional federal funding to help with wildfires in ...
4
Nusenda opens new Santa Fe branch
ABQnews Seeker
Nusenda Credit Union has opened a ... Nusenda Credit Union has opened a second branch location in New Mexico's capital city, according to the credit union. The new Santa Fe branch, ...
5
Spreading the love: NY-style bagel shop to open in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Bagels of the authentic New York ... Bagels of the authentic New York variety aren't necessarily a New Mexico hallmark. That's about to change, according to a pair planning to open ...
6
Solar energy conference to take place at UNM
ABQnews Seeker
The American Solar Energy Society will ... The American Solar Energy Society will host its 51st Annual National Solar Conference, 'SOLAR 2022', from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 21 through ...
7
NM count in 2020 Census rated most accurate in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Review will ensure that the state ... Review will ensure that the state gets the funding it is entitled to
8
El Paso Water fined in NM sewage dump
ABQnews Seeker
Company is being fined $1.2M and ... Company is being fined $1.2M and must clean up the impacted areas
9
Armed man arrested after drug-trafficking sting
ABQnews Seeker
29-year-old caught with a loaded rifle ... 29-year-old caught with a loaded rifle after selling pills to an undercover agent