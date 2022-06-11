Police looking for suspect in NE ABQ homicide

Police are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed a person with a sawed-off shotgun late Thursday night at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque.

Christopher Wade, 31, is charged with an open count of murder, tampering with evidence and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the death of 43-year-old Dustin Banteah.

Wade is currently serving a three-year supervised probation sentence after taking a plea deal in a 2019 domestic violence case.

Wade called his probation officer around 4 a.m. on Friday and left a message that “he was sorry,” according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Metropolitan Court. New Mexico State Police found Wade’s car abandoned near Santa Rosa and received reports of a shirtless man walking along Interstate 40 in the area.

Police responded around 11:30 p.m. to the Sun Plaza Apartment at Montgomery and Jefferson NE in Albuquerque after a 911 caller reported her neighbor was outside with a sawed-off shotgun, according to the affidavit. While on the phone, dispatchers heard a gunshot ring out followed by the woman screaming.

Police said officers found Banteah dead in a grassy area of the complex with a gunshot wound to the chest. The neighbor told police she and her boyfriend heard fighting in the apartment above them and went to check it out.

She said a woman answered the door before Banteah and Wade came out of the apartment and Wade was swinging a sawed-off shotgun around, according to the affidavit. The neighbor told police Wade said something and Banteah “freaked out,” leading to a fight in the courtyard.

Police said the neighbor went inside and her boyfriend told them he watched as Banteah ended up on the ground “taunting” Wade to shoot him. The man told police Wade then shot Banteah.

The woman in the apartment with Banteah and Wade told police they had been having a barbecue but she was too drunk to remember “too much from the night.”

Inside the apartment police found the furniture in disarray and broken glass from cannabis pipes and alcohol bottles near a pool of blood.