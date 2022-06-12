 NCAA track and field: 3 Lobos, La Cueva alum earn first-team All-America status - Albuquerque Journal

NCAA track and field: 3 Lobos, La Cueva alum earn first-team All-America status

By ABQJournal News Staff

EUGENE, Ore. — Three New Mexico athletes —Elise Thorner, Adva Cohen and Gracelyn Larkin — earned first-team All-America status by virtue of their top-eight performances during the final session of the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. UNM earned seven meet points, good for 36th place.

Thorner took fifth place in 9 minutes, 33.99 seconds in the women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase while Cohen ran eighth in 9:35.60. Courtney Wayment of BYU won in 9:16.00, shattering the meet and collegiate record set by former Lobo Courtney Frerichs (9:24.41) in 2016.

Larkin ran seventh (15:33.10) in the women’s 5,000 meters, won by North Carolina State’s Katelyn Tuohy (15:18.39). Lobos Amelia Mazzie-Downie (16th, 15:58.39) and Emma Heckel (18th, 16:01.51) also ran.

Colorado State’s Lexie Keller, a La Cueva graduate, took sixth in the seven-event women’s hepthatlon to also gain an All-America honor. It is the best finish ever by a Colorado State athlete.

Florida won both the men’s and women’s titles with Texas as the runner-up.

