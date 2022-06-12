MMA: Garcia loses by TKO

In Singapore, China’s Hayishaer Maheshate caught Steve Garcia with a counter right hand, defeating the Albuquerque MMA lightweight Saturday by first-round TKO.

After the loss on UFC 275, Garcia is 12-5. Maheshate is 7-1.

The two fighters traded strikes for the first 30 seconds before Maheshate — who apparently has decided to go only by his last name in the future — dropped Garcia with a right hand.

As he often has done, Garcia popped back up and, with Maheshate’s back to the fence, landed several punches. But after the two separated, Garcia did at least half of Maheshate’s work for him — wading in with hands down.

Maheshate’s right hand caught Garcia squarely on the jaw as he advanced, and the Albuquerque southpaw dropped to the ground face first.

There was no need for any ground-and-pound as Garcia lay motionless. Referee Marc Goddard stepped in at the 1:14 mark of the first round.