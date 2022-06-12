 ABQ Pride on parade - Albuquerque Journal

ABQ Pride on parade

By Images by Journal photographer Chancey Bush

It was a colorful day in Nob Hill. Hundreds crowded the sidewalks and street for the annual ABQ Pride Parade on Saturday morning. Some revelers watched the lively, rainbow-drenched procession, while others marched on Central Avenue from Girard to San Pedro alongside floats of all shapes and sizes. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham was even spotted in cowboy boots and a tutu skipping around to greet attendees. The parade ended at Expo New Mexico, where the main event featured such festivities as drag and car shows and music as well as vendors.

