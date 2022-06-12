Final curtain call for a man of many parts

Copyright © 2022 Albuquerque Journal

In all phases of his life, Hugh Witemeyer displayed a flair for the dramatic, or comedic, a love for the stage and an audience.

Witemeyer once devised a production to mark the retirement of two University of New Mexico English Department colleagues.

“He created a parody of a James Bond film about the kidnapping of the apostrophe from the world of letters,” James Thorson, retired UNM English professor, wrote in a recent tribute to Witemeyer. “Accompanied by a self-dubbed audio pastiche of Bond music, the comedy, the parts played by English faculty members, proved vastly entertaining to a standing-room-only audience in the theater of the English Department.”

When Witemeyer himself retired from UNM in 2004, he plunged into the world of community theater.

“He just seemed to be doing it all the time,” Witemeyer’s wife, Barbara, said. “I was a theater widow. He was in ‘The Man Who Came to Dinner,’ ‘Anatomy of a Murder,’ ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ ‘Gross Indecency,’ ‘Copenhagen’ for the Adobe Theater, ‘White Christmas’ twice. He was the Starkeeper in ‘Carousel,’ and played the doctor in ‘Cat on a Hot Tin Roof’ and Marley in ‘A Christmas Carol.’ He worked with the Vortex, the Adobe, Albuquerque Little Theater and Desert Rose.”

In recent years, as his health declined, Witemeyer was unable to perform. But his love for theater remained robust.

In April, when the Vortex Theater had its first in-person performance since the pandemic started, Hugh and Barbara attended the opening-night production of the play “Trevor.”

“He was very into the play,” Barbara said. “He was not as outgoing as he once was, but he was very pleased when people talked to him. He enjoyed being there.”

After a short illness, Witemeyer died on May 1 at his Albuquerque home. He was 82.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara; his daughter, Hazen Witemeyer; his brother, Wayne Witemeyer, and sister-in-law, Hilda; Barbara’s children and grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Gentleman and scholar

Witemeyer was born in Flint, Michigan, on June 10, 1939.

He earned degrees from the University of Michigan and Oxford University, and a doctorate from Princeton University. He taught for several years at the University of California at Berkeley before coming to UNM, where he was part of the English Department faculty for more than 40 years, and authored books and articles.

“His first book, ‘The Poetry of Ezra Pound: Forms and Renewals’ (1969), reveals a fine literary critical intelligence at work on one of the most difficult and controversial American poets of the 20th century,” Thorson wrote in his tribute. “His second book, ‘George Eliot and the Visual Arts’ (1979) … demonstrated his critical abilities across artistic genres on the work of one of the greatest 19th-century English novelists.”

Witemeyer met Barbara, who is from England, while on sabbatical in that country. He rented a house near her parents’ home.

“We met in 1984, got married in London in 1987 and I came over here (New Mexico) in 1988,” Barbara said.

Hugh and Barbara had been married 30 years when she nominated him for the AARP Andrus Award for exceptional community volunteers who are 50-plus years old. She noted the many committees and boards he served on at UNM, to the benefit of students and fellow faculty members; pointed out that he visited retirement homes and senior centers with a choir and a radio theater troupe that entertained older people; that he helped found the Albuquerque Theatre Guild; and more.

“Not a weekly stint at the local museum … perhaps, but when I think of the time and care he has given to many unsung tasks, I think his volunteer work over many years should be recognized,” Barbara wrote in her nomination letter.

That must have resonated with the judges because Witemeyer was awarded the Andrus Award in 2018 when he was 79.

Ray Orley valued Witemeyer’s help in founding the Albuquerque Theatre Guild, an umbrella organization made up of Albuquerque live theater companies, performers and theater lovers.

Orley, 80, moved to the Denver area a year ago, but he was active in Albuquerque community theater for much of the 2000s. He said that, in 2006, he became discouraged when a “really good production” he was in drew sparse audiences. He sent out emails to everyone he knew in the local theater community in an effort to find ways theater companies could work together for their common good, cooperate to bring attention to an exceptional theater scene.

“Hugh was chief among those who responded,” Orley said. “He was very helpful with things like getting rules written (for the guild) and applying for (nonprofit) status. I truly valued his intellect and I enjoyed his wry sense of humor. He was an erudite gentleman.”

Farewell party

At 6 feet 4 inches tall, Witemeyer was an imposing figure, even when he was not on stage. Thorson recalls a time a few decades back when he and Witemeyer were playing golf on UNM’s south golf course.

“A foursome came out of the clubhouse and tried to take the tenth tee ahead of us,” Thorson said. “Hugh was a big man and walked up to the tee with his driver in his hand, and said, ‘Gentleman, I believe it is our tee.’ The other group scattered and we teed off. Hugh was not threatening in any way, but was conscious of his size and dignity.”

Thorson was among those who attended the Witemeyers’ annual theme parties at their home. They started just after Barbara came to this country from England and continued until Hugh retired from UNM in 2004.

“I was an alien resident when I came over in September 1988, so we had a party where we asked people to come as aliens,” Barbara said. “They came as people from other countries and aliens from outer space. Hugh put on his Princeton (academic) robes, which are orange and black, and a skull mask.”

Thorson remembers especially the “collections party,” in which people were invited to show off things they collect.

“Hugh climaxed the show by showing off his collection of T-shirts, almost all from international meetings of the Ezra Pound Society, of which he was a leading member,” Thorson said. “He had donned several of them and took them off in a kind of impromptu strip tease. He did like an audience. His T-shirt from Pisa was a hit.”

Barbara decided an appropriate way to celebrate Hugh’s life was to have one more theme party in which friends and family, in person and via Zoom, could share memories of Witemeyer.

“This one is called ‘The Story of Hugh,'” she said.