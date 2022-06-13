 Dual-language programs help cultivate cultural roots in NM - Albuquerque Journal

Dual-language programs help cultivate cultural roots in NM

By Cedar Attanasio / Associated Press/report For America

Jacqueline Powell and her fourth grade classmates toiled over pencil and paper to write a letter in Spanish about what they did in class this year.

Powell explained the assignment in perfect Spanish before struggling to translate the words to end her sentence. The 10-year-old charter school student raised her forearms to her temples in a show of mental effort, making her large round glasses seesaw up and down.

That struggle, fought every week at the New Mexico International School in Albuquerque, has put her speaking ability far ahead of some of her high school peers. It has allowed her to speak in Spanish with her grandmother, who is from Chihuahua, Mexico, and she has fostered a secret language between her and her mom, whose husband and stepchildren can’t speak Spanish.

Fourth grade Spanish/English dual-language class student Jaqueline Powell, 10, writes her assignment in Spanish at the New Mexico International School in Albuquerque in May. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

While dual-language programs are offered in thousands of schools across the U.S., New Mexico is the only state where the right to learn in Spanish is laid out in the constitution.

Dual-language programs like the one at the New Mexico International School are championed by Hispanic parents who want their children to cultivate cultural roots. They are also seen by education experts as the best way for English learners to excel in K-12 schools.

The question for lawmakers is why New Mexico’s dual language programs aren’t being used by the students who most need them.

Legislative analysts are expected in the coming weeks to release a report that will highlight challenges facing dual language and other multicultural programs. It will include a look at decades-old trends such as a lack of oversight by education officials, declining participation, and a reduction in the number of multicultural programs, said Legislative Finance Committee spokesman Jon Courtney.

The report also will acknowledge the lack of information about how well language programs are doing after two years without comprehensive academic testing due to the pandemic.

The number of dual-language immersion programs has increased from 126 before the pandemic to 132 last year.

State officials are supposed to assess the programs every three years. But the New Mexico Public Education Department has done only one in-person visit and evaluated only one school over the past three years, said department spokeswoman Judy Robinson.

The department has started a series of forums for parents around the Hispanic Education Act, a state law that informs multicultural programs.

While there isn’t a consensus among educators as to how to best teach young children languages, a New Mexico court found in 2018 that well-run dual-language programs are the “gold standard” for English learners.

In New Mexico, English learners make up a larger share of dual-language program participants. They comprise 63% of participants in the current school year, up from 53% last year.

Spanish teacher Titi Martin-Borregon teaches fourth grade Spanish/English dual-language class students at the New Mexico International School in Albuquerque. (AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

At the New Mexico International School, around half of students are Hispanic, like Jacqueline, and reflective of the city’s population.

“Many of their parents are trying to reclaim the language,” school principal Todd Knouse said.

English-speaking parents say they have an easier time learning about the benefits of duallanguage programs and jumping through the hoops to get into charter schools. The schools are free but don’t provide busing.

“It’s almost like a privilege type of experience to get your kid into these programs because it does take a lot of research. Tracking down the programs, the distance of how long you’re willing to drive, the (admission) lottery,” said Mary Baldwin, 34, whose daughter attends the Albuquerque school.

“And then there’s so much shame that gets placed on the Spanish language or the culture itself,” she said. “Some families might not be aware that being bilingual is a huge strength not just culturally but also professionally.”

Baldwin immigrated to the U.S. from Honduras when she was 10. Her daughter is the same age now and is fluent enough to cook banana-leaf-wrapped tamales with her Spanish-speaking grandmother as a result of the dual-language program.

Lilianna Naizer-Baldwin, 10, foreground center, raises her hand during her Spanish class at the New Mexico International School in Albuquerque in May. Lilianna, thanks to the dual-language program, is fluent enough to cook banana-leaf-wrapped tamales with her Spanish-speaking grandmother. New Mexico is the only state in the country where the right to learn in Spanish is laid out in the constitution.(AP Photo/Cedar Attanasio)

Fans of New Mexico’s programs say they elevate Spanish-speakers’ skills and give them confidence in an environment where everyone is equal as they learn a new language. The programs also increase fluency and literacy in their home language.

“It’s generally beneficial to have two languages,” said Stephen Mandrgoc, a University of New Mexico historian who has studied bilingual programs in the Southwest and oversees Spanish colonial heritage programs.

When it comes to languages spoken by New Mexico’s Native American tribes and pueblos, there are some state laws that protect student rights. Still, only two dual-language programs are offered in Native American languages – both in Diné, the language of the Navajo people.

Some tribes like Jemez Pueblo face a more pressing existential threat to their language because of a small population and cultural taboos that limit the creation of language materials. Other tribes like Santa Clara Pueblo say underinvestment is a problem.

New Mexico officials have appropriated millions of dollars to support curriculum projects, but much of the funds go unspent. Advocates say one problem is the time in which grants must be spent.

Home » Education » Dual-language programs help cultivate cultural roots in NM

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
MDC understaffing leads to state of emergency
ABQnews Seeker
Shortages worse than at other correctional ... Shortages worse than at other correctional facilities
2
Average home price in ABQ area above $400K in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Industry experts expect market to slow ... Industry experts expect market to slow as interest rates rise
3
Dual-language programs help cultivate cultural roots in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Dual-language immersion programs continue to increase ... Dual-language immersion programs continue to increase in New Mexico
4
Bernard's homers, Bouchard's five hits lead Isotopes rally in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Wynton Bernard hit two homers, Sean ... Wynton Bernard hit two homers, Sean Bouchard had five hits and the Isotopes overcame surrendering six runs in the first to beat El Paso.
5
Rio Rancho woman to compete in 55+ startup competition
ABQnews Seeker
New company aims to help small ... New company aims to help small businesses grow their brand, create marketing materials via a six-week intensive digital course
6
Attorneys are retained for possible Forest Service suit
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims seek ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims seek answers
7
Final curtain call for a man of many parts
ABQnews Seeker
Professor, volunteer, author and actor Hugh ... Professor, volunteer, author and actor Hugh Witemeyer dies at age 82
8
ABQ Pride on parade
ABQnews Seeker
Annual ABQ Pride Parade takes over ... Annual ABQ Pride Parade takes over Central Avenue on Saturday
9
Police seeking suspect in NE ABQ homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Man accused of using sawed-off shotgun ... Man accused of using sawed-off shotgun in killing on Thursday