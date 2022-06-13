 Hundreds busted for loud driving; Wyoming, Spruce updates - Albuquerque Journal

Hundreds busted for loud driving; Wyoming, Spruce updates

By D'Val Westphal / Journal Road Warrior

HUNDREDS CITED FOR LOUD DRIVING:

Cliff Hansen says in an email, “Your column on May 17 summarized discussion of possible penalties for speeding violators. Because many of the worst offenders likely have also altered the exhaust of their vehicles, I wanted to point out the Albuquerque City Code provides a remedy.

“Article 10, Section 7-10-3, allows the city to declare offenders’ vehicles as nuisances, subject to booting on the second offense and forfeiture on a third offense. Listed offenses include street racing, exhibition driving, excessive sound or music, or modification of exhaust systems. I’ve never heard of this part of the city code actually be(ing) enforced. The text uses ‘shall’ not ‘may,’ which doesn’t leave discretion whether to apply the penalties. Maybe a query to discover how many times this ordinance has been used would be instructive.”

Here we go, courtesy of Camille Baca and the number gurus at Metropolitan Court. While they did not provide a breakdown of second and third offenses, there have been hundreds of citations issued. FYI a first offense carries a penalty of a “fine not exceeding $500 … imprisonment not exceeding 90 days or both.”

• Under the general 7-10-3, Violation of the Vehicle Nuisance Ordinance, three in 2020, six in 2021 and nine through May of this year.

• Under 7-10-3(A), Unlawful Drag Racing and Other Competitive Racing, 38 tickets were issued in 2020, 19 in 2021 and 12 through May of this year. (My April 25 column included 191 more cited in 2021 under the city’s spectating/drag or street racing ordinance, 8-2-4-6.)

• Under 7-10-3(B), Unlawful Exhibition Driving, 66 in 2020, 39 in 2021 and 31 through May of this year.

• Under 7-10-3(C), Unlawful for Any Person to Use a Vehicle as an Instrument of Threat or Intimidation (i.e. road rage), three in 2020 and none last year or so far this year.

• Under 7-10-3(E), Unlawful Use of Modification of Exhaust Systems, 131 in 2020, 181 in 2021 and 133 though May of this year.

• And under 7-10-3(D), Vehicle Nuisance – Excessively Loud Electronic Sound or Music, five in 2020, 21 in 2021 and five though May of this year.

WYOMING ISN’T DONE: Michael emails, “We have been watching the resurfac(ing) between Academy and San Antonio on Wyoming west of Albuquerque Academy for a few weeks. It was rough for a while after scraping, and some new asphalt appears but was very poorly applied. We assumed this was temporary – then they painted stripes.

“I’m worried about the quality of the installation. There are sections unpaved, uneven – frankly the job quality was so poor I hope the city at least didn’t pay full price. Would love to see what the city knows about this pave job and how quality is handled.”

The city says the work is not complete.

Scott Cilke of the city’s Department of Municipal Development says “we’re still working to schedule a thin asphalt overlay installation. We applied temporary striping to delineate lanes for drivers while we work to complete the rehab.”

SPRUCE NORTH OF CENTRAL NOT CITY PROPERTY: Ralph Chapman writes in an email “For months/years? the intersection (of Spruce and Central) has been blocked and impassible northbound. At present there is no way to turn north from eastbound Central between Oak Street and University Boulevard.

“Could you find out what the plans are for this location and if this will be fixed? I am in the area frequently and it’s a hassle. A traffic signal is there, just nowhere to go.”

And so it will remain, at least for the time being.

Cilke says “the area north of Central around Spruce now belongs to a private developer and is no longer in the city right of way. For that reason, there is nothing the city can do to reopen access to northbound Spruce from Central.”

Editorial page editor D’Val Westphal tackles commuter issues for the metro area on Mondays. Reach her at 823-3858; dwestphal@abqjournal.com; or 7777 Jefferson NE, Albuquerque, NM, 87109.

 

Home » News » Road Warrior » Hundreds busted for loud driving; Wyoming, Spruce updates

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
MDC understaffing leads to state of emergency
ABQnews Seeker
Shortages worse than at other correctional ... Shortages worse than at other correctional facilities
2
Average home price in ABQ area above $400K in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Industry experts expect market to slow ... Industry experts expect market to slow as interest rates rise
3
Dual-language programs help cultivate cultural roots in NM
ABQnews Seeker
Dual-language immersion programs continue to increase ... Dual-language immersion programs continue to increase in New Mexico
4
Hundreds busted for loud driving; Wyoming, Spruce updates
ABQnews Seeker
Spruce north of Central not city ... Spruce north of Central not city property
5
Bernard's homers, Bouchard's five hits lead Isotopes rally in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Wynton Bernard hit two homers, Sean ... Wynton Bernard hit two homers, Sean Bouchard had five hits and the Isotopes overcame surrendering six runs in the first to beat El Paso.
6
Rio Rancho woman to compete in 55+ startup competition
ABQnews Seeker
New company aims to help small ... New company aims to help small businesses grow their brand, create marketing materials via a six-week intensive digital course
7
Attorneys are retained for possible Forest Service suit
ABQnews Seeker
Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims seek ... Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire victims seek answers
8
Final curtain call for a man of many parts
ABQnews Seeker
Professor, volunteer, author and actor Hugh ... Professor, volunteer, author and actor Hugh Witemeyer dies at age 82
9
ABQ Pride on parade
ABQnews Seeker
Annual ABQ Pride Parade takes over ... Annual ABQ Pride Parade takes over Central Avenue on Saturday