Woman accused of fatally stabbing brother’s roommate

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque police arrested a woman on suspicion of fatally stabbing her brother’s roommate with a screwdriver at an apartment in Northeast Albuquerque on Saturday afternoon.

Police say Valerie Hernandez, 42, also struck the victim with a broken shovel handle. She told police that a doctor had previously concluded she suffered from schizophrenia, according to a complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Hernandez was booked into jail early Sunday morning on an open count of murder. Police were called to the 600 block of Madison NE at 3:15 p.m. Saturday after both the alleged victim and suspect called police to report a stabbing.

According to the complaint, Hernandez was taken into custody by responding officers in the alley outside of the apartment complex. She told officers that she had stabbed a resident at the apartment, Pitak Hollmann, 38, after he approached her inside the apartment to tell her to lower the television volume. She said she had been watching a football game.

Hollmann told authorities during a 911 call that he had been asleep and awoke to Hernandez punching him the face and stabbing him with a screwdriver, according to court documents.

Hernandez’s brother, Christopher Hernandez, 47, lived with Hollmann at the apartment complex.

Christopher told officers that he was allowing his sister to stay in a garage on the property after her recent release from jail, according to court records.

He told officers his sister believed conspiracy theories about people chasing her and was using heroin and methamphetamine. He said she didn’t have permission to come into the apartment, according to court documents.

According to the documents, Hollmann locked himself in a bathroom and called both his roommate and police after he was stabbed. Police said there was a large pool of blood found in the bathroom.

When officers arrived, Hollmann was searched for weapons before being taken to a local hospital, where he died “due to uncontrollable circumstances.”

In an interview with police, Hernandez said that Hollmann on multiple occasions “had been giving her dirty looks.”

She said on Saturday she worked out and then showered inside her brother’s apartment.

She said she stabbed Hollmann after he approached her with closed fists while telling her to turn the television down. She said she was scared when she stabbed him, according to the complaint.

It wasn’t clear from court records if Hernandez had an attorney.

