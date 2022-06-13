 Bernard's homers, Bouchard's five hits lead Isotopes rally in El Paso - Albuquerque Journal

Bernard’s homers, Bouchard’s five hits lead Isotopes rally in El Paso

By Geoff Grammer / Journal Staff Writer

Albuquerque Isotopes center fielder Wynton Bernard, seen running the bases last week in a game against El Paso played in Albuquerque, hit two home runs against the Chihuahuas in El Paso on Sunday night, helping his team to a win. (File photo by Chancey Bush/Albuquerque Journal)
MONDAY’S GAME: PCL’s league-wide off day

SUNDAY: After surrendering six runs in the first inning for the second consecutive night, the Albuquerque Isotopes rallied for an 11-8 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas the finale of an abbreviated three-game series at El Paso’s Southwest university Park.

CF Wynton Bernard had a pair of home runs for Albuquerque and was 3-of-4 overall at the plate with four runs scored and three RBIs. His first of the two homers was his 15th in two seasons with Albuquerque, but the first to go opposite field. The rest were hit to either left or center field.

LF Sean Bouchard went 5-for-5 — his first five-hit game as an Isotope.

The Isotopes had a four-run fourth inning and five runs in the final two innings.

TOPES NOTE: The Isotopes have allowed 73 runs in the first inning this season, the most in affiliated baseball. The second most is 56 by the Stockton (California) Ports, the Low-A affiliate of the Oakland A’s.

TRANSACTIONS: The parent club Colorado Rockies placed right-handed pitcher Tyler Kinley on the 15-day injured list with an elbow injury, retroactive to June 9, and recalled right-handed pitcher Chad Smith from Albuquerque.

NEXT HOME GAME: Tuesday vs. Salt Lake, 6:35 p.m.

BOX SCORE: Isotopes 11, Chihuahuas 8

STANDINGS: Pacific Coast League

