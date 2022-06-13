 7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home - Albuquerque Journal

7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

By Associated Press

CLOVERLEAF, Texas — A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed, police said.

The child was shot about 10:45 p.m. Sunday at his family’s home in the Houston-area city of Cloverleaf, Harris County Sheriff’s Sgt. Jason Brown said. Someone in a silver sedan fired multiple rounds into the home, authorities said.

The boy’s bedroom was near the front of the home, authorities said. He was struck in the chest and ran to his mother, but later died at a hospital, authorities said.

No one has been arrested, the sheriff’s office said, and the motive for the shooting wasn’t yet known.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » 7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Flying 40 to celebrate silver anniversary at BioPark event
ABQnews Seeker
Flying 40 organizers are preparing for ... Flying 40 organizers are preparing for a silver anniversary bash this year at the Albuquerque BioPark zoo to celebrate the annual event's 25th year. ...
2
New Mexico's Flying 40: Full listing
ABQnews Seeker
   
3
Flying 40 technology tigers climb beyond pandemic’s shadow
ABQnews Seeker
Program charts growth of New Mexico's ... Program charts growth of New Mexico's technology sector
4
Flying 40: NM tech firms large and small report ...
ABQnews Seeker
There's nothing like a roaring pandemic ... There's nothing like a roaring pandemic to accelerate growth — that is, for companies in critical fields like the medical industry or digital communications, ...
5
Beyond Juneteenth: Equal access to capital a path to ...
ABQnews Seeker
Being Black and walking away from ... Being Black and walking away from a person who legally owned you became reality on June 17, 1865, when Texas became the last state ...
6
MDC understaffing leads to state of emergency
ABQnews Seeker
Shortages worse than at other correctional ... Shortages worse than at other correctional facilities
7
Hundreds busted for loud driving; Wyoming, Spruce updates
ABQnews Seeker
Spruce north of Central not city ... Spruce north of Central not city property
8
Woman accused of fatally stabbing brother's roommate
ABQnews Seeker
Police: Suspect says she suffers from ... Police: Suspect says she suffers from schizophrenia
9
Average home price in ABQ area above $400K in ...
ABQnews Seeker
Industry experts expect market to slow ... Industry experts expect market to slow as interest rates rise