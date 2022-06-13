Where there’s fire, there’s (deadly) smoke

Wildfire preparedness has traditionally been straightforward – be ready to evacuate at the drop of a hat. But as doctors and scientists learn more about unseen risks, Americans should take deliberate steps to protect their lungs from the pollution that wildfires spread. The adage “where there’s smoke, there’s fire” should be inverted as we consider health risks. Where there’s fire – there’s smoke. And that smoke can be deadly. Even if you’re nowhere near the source of a fire.

The 2022 wildfire season is already one of the worst in recent memory. That’s not anecdotal – the number of acres burned in the U.S. is 70% above the 10-year average according to the National Interagency Fire Center. With so much happening in the world, it can be easy to miss important news like this. But the risks posed by wildfires are life-threatening.

Pollution from wildfires, called “particulates” in the scientific community, can travel thousands of miles. So even if you don’t live in an area directly affected by the fires, you can still face significant health risks resulting from exposure to these harmful compounds. In fact, pollution from combustion, including fires, accounts for 19% of deaths resulting from heart problems, 21% of deaths due to stroke, and 16% of all dementia, cancer and other lung diseases. And furthermore, new research suggests that wildfire smoke pollution is more dangerous than ambient particulate pollution and has worsened the COVID pandemic.

Pollution from wildfire smoke can also cause neurological problems, including depression and even psychosis, according to new research. Some of the deadliest ultrafine particles – which can move the furthest – are especially concerning as they can travel deep into your lungs. Since the beginning of the COVID pandemic, public health authorities have recommended increasing ventilation to create frequent “air changes” indoors. While that is sound advice for protecting yourself from airborne pathogens, it is not recommended during wildfire events. Increasing ventilation in these cases can increase the pollution in indoor air.

This is all very bad news, given that wildfires now account for up to 50% of the dangerous “ultrafine” particles in the air. Previously, energy production and cars caused most air pollution.

The better news is that there are steps you can take now to protect yourself and your family. First, you need to understand your risk. Even if you may not have worried about wildfires or smoke 10 years ago, now is a good time to monitor your air quality outdoors and indoors. The CDC offers helpful tools for tracking your local air quality index. You can also track wildfire risk through the National Weather Service.

Second, follow the CDC’s recommendation to protect yourself during periods of hazardous or unhealthy air quality. Most importantly, and obviously, keep the smoke outside of your home. Choose a room in your house which can be closed off from outside air and put on an N95 mask. The CDC also recommends using air purification technology to keep parts of your home clean and safe to use, even during an extreme fire event. As you look for air purification technology, consider EPA guidance recommending “proven methods of controlling indoor air pollution.” Look for solutions that have been proven in real-world studies and be cautious of air cleaners that create ozone.

Lastly, be careful even when you can’t see smoke. Upon returning to your home after a fire, the air may look clear and safe to breathe. However, ash from the fire may be present throughout your home, and ultrafine particles are not visible to the human eye. The CDC recommends wearing a mask to protect your lungs as you clean up your home after a fire.

The bottom line is that more Americans need to be concerned about wildfires. Even if you’re not directly in a fire’s path, some of the most dangerous air pollution can travel significant distances and accumulate in your home. Americans should get used to the idea of tracking AQI (air quality index) on a regular basis. Keep in mind: where there’s fire, there’s smoke.

Dr. Mark Ereth is a member of the ASHRAE Environmental Health Committee and serves as the chief medical officer of SecureAire Technologies.