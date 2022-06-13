 APD investigating SE Albuquerque homicide - Albuquerque Journal

APD investigating SE Albuquerque homicide

By Martin Salazar / Journal City Editor

Albuquerque police document a homicide scene in Southeast Albuquerque early Monday morning.
Albuquerque police investigate after a man was found dead at Buena Vista and Coal.

Albuquerque homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found at a Southeast Albuquerque intersection early Monday morning.

Lt. Ray Del Greco, who oversees the Albuquerque Police Department’s homicide unit, said a Central New Mexico Community College worker called APD’s Emergency Communications Center at about 6:40 a.m. to report that a male was lying at the corner of Buena Vista and Coal.

Del Greco said officers arrived at the scene and called in Albuquerque Fire Rescue. The male was declared deceased at the scene, he said.

Del Greco said neighbors reported hearing gunfire at about 3 a.m., and investigators are trying to determine if that was connected to the slaying.

“We would ask that anybody in the area at the time about 3 o’clock this morning that heard or saw anything that would cause concern to notify 242-cops and we will have a homicide detective reach out to them and find out what they saw,” Del Greco said.

