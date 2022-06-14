Man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting at apartment

Albuquerque police arrested a man on suspicion of shooting and killing a person at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

Christopher Wade, 31, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Monday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the death of Dustin Banteah, 43.

Police were called after midnight on Thursday to the Sun Plaza Apartments near Montgomery and Jefferson NE by a woman who said her neighbor was outside with a sawed-off shotgun. Police said they heard a gunshot ring out during that phone call and then a woman scream, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Banteah was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in a grassy area of the apartment complex, according to police.

Witnesses told officers that Wade and Banteah were in a fight outside the apartment complex prior to the shooting. A witness told officers that Wade shot Banteah from about 10 feet away, according to the complaint.

Wade on Monday evening was being held without bail.