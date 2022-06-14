 Man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting at apartment - Albuquerque Journal

Man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting at apartment

By Ryan Boetel / Journal Staff Writer

Christopher Wade, 31

Albuquerque police arrested a man on suspicion of shooting and killing a person at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex.

Christopher Wade, 31, was booked into the Metropolitan Detention Center early Monday morning on suspicion of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the death of Dustin Banteah, 43.

Police were called after midnight on Thursday to the Sun Plaza Apartments near Montgomery and Jefferson NE by a woman who said her neighbor was outside with a sawed-off shotgun. Police said they heard a gunshot ring out during that phone call and then a woman scream, according to a criminal complaint filed in Metropolitan Court.

Banteah was found with a gunshot wound to his chest in a grassy area of the apartment complex, according to police.

Witnesses told officers that Wade and Banteah were in a fight outside the apartment complex prior to the shooting. A witness told officers that Wade shot Banteah from about 10 feet away, according to the complaint.

Wade on Monday evening was being held without bail.

Home » ABQnews Seeker » Man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting at apartment

Albuquerque Journal and its reporters are committed to telling the stories of our community.

• Do you have a question you want someone to try to answer for you? Do you have a bright spot you want to share?
   We want to hear from you. Please email yourstory@abqjournal.com

taboola desktop

1
Man arrested on suspicion of fatal shooting at apartment
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque police arrested a man on ... Albuquerque police arrested a man on suspicion of shooting and killing a person at a Northeast Albuquerque apartment complex. Christopher Wade, 31, was booked ...
2
Audit: City should consider making Lead/Coal single lane
ABQnews Seeker
An independent team that evaluated safety ... An independent team that evaluated safety on Lead and Coal avenues is recommending the city lower the speed limit to 25 mph and potentially ...
3
Western wildfires force evacuations in Arizona, California
ABQnews Seeker
The Western U.S. on Monday marked ... The Western U.S. on Monday marked another day of hot, dry and windy weather as crews from California to New Mexico battled wildfires that ...
4
Ultra Health, medical cannabis patients file class-action lawsuit
ABQnews Seeker
New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health and ... New Mexico Top Organics-Ultra Health and six medical patients have filed a class-action lawsuit, arg ...
5
Nusenda opens new Santa Fe branch
ABQnews Seeker
Nusenda Credit Union has opened a ... Nusenda Credit Union has opened a second branch location in New Mexico's capital city, according to the credit union. The new Santa Fe branch, ...
6
Supreme Court rules against Navajo Nation member
ABQnews Seeker
The Supreme Court ruled Monday that ... The Supreme Court ruled Monday that Native Americans prosecuted in certain tribal courts can also be prosecuted based on the same incident in federal ...
7
APD investigating SE Albuquerque homicide
ABQnews Seeker
Albuquerque homicide detectives are investigating the ... Albuquerque homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found at a Southeast Albuquerque intersection early Monday morning. Lt. Ray Del ...
8
7-year-old boy dies after gunshots fired into Texas home
ABQnews Seeker
A 7-year-old boy died after he ... A 7-year-old boy died after he was struck by gunfire that was shot into his Texas home as he slept in bed, police said. ...
9
Flying 40 to celebrate silver anniversary at BioPark event
ABQnews Seeker
Flying 40 organizers are preparing for ... Flying 40 organizers are preparing for a silver anniversary bash this year at the Albuquerque BioPark zoo to celebrate the annual event's 25th year. ...